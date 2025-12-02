MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman has stepped up cooperation with the European Union (EU) on clean energy and green hydrogen, positioning itself as a strategic partner for Europe’s low-carbon transition, during the introductory programme for the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman 2025.

Organised by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the programme featured the Oman–EU Green Hydrogen Forum, held in partnership with the EU-GCC Green Transition Cooperation Project funded by the European Union. The forum underscored Oman’s ambition to anchor long-term hydrogen supply chains linking the Gulf with European markets.

Speaking at the forum, Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said Oman is moving rapidly to build a competitive and sustainable future energy system, with green hydrogen at its core. He highlighted that Royal Decree 10/2023, which earmarked large tracts of land for renewable energy and hydrogen projects, marked a turning point in improving the investment climate and accelerating project development.

He explained that Oman’s energy transition strategy rests on five pillars: renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, electric mobility and carbon capture; and storage. Together, these pillars form the backbone of a national push towards a low-carbon economy aligned with global climate goals.

Al Hadhrami pointed to concrete progress on the ground, notably the establishment of Hydrom to lead sector development, alongside streamlined regulations, simplified licensing, and readiness laboratories developed with public- and private-sector partners. Agreements with local and international universities are also strengthening research, innovation and skills development.

Oman’s abundant solar and wind resources were highlighted as a key competitive advantage, supporting its ambition to become a large-scale producer and exporter of green hydrogen. The country has already signed nine development agreements targeting production exceeding one million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

According to the Ministry, recent auction rounds have been strengthened through incentives including fee reductions, tax benefits and early-stage facilities, as well as plans for shared hydrogen, water and power infrastructure. A single-window licensing system and a national digital platform to monitor project implementation are further aimed at reducing investor risk.

Al Hadhrami noted that Oman is working closely with European and Asian partners to develop international hydrogen trade corridors and align certification standards. “The global energy transition requires genuine partnerships and Oman is ready to play a pivotal role”, he said.

