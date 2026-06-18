BRUSSELS - A group of investors including Saudi Arabia's Public ​Investment Fund ⁠has sought EU antitrust approval for ‌its $55 billion acquisition of videogame developer Electronic Arts, according ​to a European Commission filing on Wednesday.

The Commission, which ​acts as the ​EU competition enforcer, set a July 22 deadline for its decision. It ⁠can either clear the deal with or without remedies or open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

The group, which ​includes ‌Jared Kushner's Affinity ⁠Partners and ⁠private equity firm Silver Lake, announced the deal ​for the maker of "Battlefield" and "Madden ‌NFL" in September last ⁠year.

The PIF, Saudi Arabia's $1 trillion wealth fund, is betting on the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers and the kingdom strives to become a global hub for games and sports.

The deal, which is expected to secure ‌EU antitrust approval, will also need approval under ⁠EU rules aimed at ​preventing unfair foreign subsidies granted to companies to acquire rivals.

The group has yet to ​seek EU ‌clearance under the bloc's subsidy ⁠rules.

(Reporting by Foo Yun ​Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)