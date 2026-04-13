MUSCAT - Construction work is set to commence in the third quarter of this year on the 120 MW Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (JBB) Wind Power Project in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate — the first of a new wave of utility-scale wind farms designed to bolster wind energy’s contribution to Oman’s renewable energy transition.

Overseeing the development of this venture — the first grid-connected wind-based Independent Power Project (IPP) in Oman’s Main Interconnected System — is Saba Jalan Wind Power SPC, led by veteran Omani renewable energy executive Yahya al Rawahi.

In exclusive remarks to the Observer, Al Rawahi shed light on the diversified consortium of international and local partners that signed key agreements with offtaker Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) as part of a 20-year power purchase agreement last December.

“The project company, Saba Jalan Wind Power SPC, brings together three strong institutional shareholders. EDF — one of the world’s leading energy companies — holds a 49 per cent stake, Al Khadra Partners (part of the Hind Bahwan Group) holds 26 per cent; and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), the renewables arm of OQ Group, holds the remaining 25 per cent. This is a well-balanced partnership that combines international expertise with strong local and regional roots”, the CEO said.

According to the executive, preparatory works and mobilisation activities have already commenced at the project site. The main construction phase will be executed by a consortium of experienced Chinese engineering firms: the East China Electric Power Design Institute (ECEPDI), China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering (CPECC) and China Energy Engineering Group Hunan Power Construction (HPCC).

“Together, they bring deep technical expertise in large-scale power infrastructure and we are confident in their ability to deliver this project to the highest standards”, he noted.

Significantly, key hardware for the wind farm — including wind turbines and blades — will be supplied by Goldwind, one of the world’s leading wind energy technology companies. “Goldwind’s proven track record in delivering reliable, high-performance turbines makes them an ideal partner for the environmental conditions of Al Sharqiyah South”, said Al Rawahi.

Day-to-day operations will be overseen by Saba Jalan Wind Power, working in close coordination with specialist O&M partners — reflecting a hybrid model that ensures both accountability and access to world-class operational expertise throughout the life of the asset, he stated.

Highlighting the significance of the project for Oman’s net-zero strategy, the CEO said: “The JBB Wind project represents far more than a power generation facility — it is a statement of intent. Oman is serious about its clean energy ambitions and projects like this are the building blocks of a sustainable, diversified energy future aligned with Oman Vision 2040”.

“What makes this project particularly exciting is the calibre of the partnerships underpinning it — bringing together world-class expertise from across the globe, united by a shared commitment to delivering clean, reliable energy for Oman. As CEO of Saba Jalan Wind Power, I am honoured to lead this endeavour and look forward to the journey ahead as we work together to make this a landmark project for the Sultanate of Oman”, he added.

According to Nama PWP, the JBB Wind Farm is expected to be connected to the grid by Q3 2027.

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