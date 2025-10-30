Drydocks World, a DP World company, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed an Agreement of Heads of Terms to evaluate and develop India’s first ship repair cluster at the International Ship Repair Facility at Kochi city located in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Strategically located along major international shipping routes, the ISRF features a state-of-the-art ship lift system and modern docking facilities capable of servicing a wide range of vessels.

As per the deal, CSL and Drydocks World will together evaluate and explore potential models of co-operation within the ship repair cluster ecosystem.

The collaboration will facilitate future growth in India’s maritime capabilities and contribute to the nation’s position as an emerging hub for global maritime services.

The MoU was signed by Captain Rado Anotolovic, the CEO of Drydocks World, and Madhu S Nair, the Chairman and Managing Director, of Cochin Shipyard Limited in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, the Indian Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

Captain Anotolovic said: "Our partnership with Cochin Shipyard marks another milestone in DP World’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and competitiveness. By bringing together Drydocks World’s international expertise and CSL’s deep local experience, we are developing an advanced ship repair ecosystem built on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation."

"Together, we aim to make Cochin the region’s preferred destination for ship repair and maritime services, supporting India’s ambition to become a leading global maritime hub," he stated.

On the strategic collaboration, Nair said it brings together two of the region’s most respected maritime organisations with a shared vision of excellence.

"Leveraging our complementary strengths, we aim to elevate India’s ship repair and maintenance standards to global benchmarks and position Cochin as a centre of excellence serving regional and international fleets," he stated.

The agreement represents a major step towards advancing the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which positions Cochin as a key location for developing next-generation ship repair infrastructure.

By combining CSL’s proven shipbuilding and repair expertise with Drydocks World’s global experience in high-end vessel repair and maintenance, major conversions and offshore EPC, the partnership will create a modern, globally competitive ecosystem that enhances local capability, he added.

