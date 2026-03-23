Favourable flowering and improved conditions position the industry for a strong rebound and expanded global reach

Photo:pilipphoto / iStock

Zimbabwe’s avocado harvesting season has commenced, with export volumes projected to exceed 6,000 tonnes in 2026 – more than double the 3,000 tonnes recorded last year, reports The Herald, a partner of TV BRICS.

According to the Horticultural Development Council (HDC), Zimbabwe exported approximately 2,500 tonnes of avocados in 2025.

Early indicators for 2026 remain positive. One of the country’s leading producers and exporters has already initiated harvesting on a trial plot of Pinkerton avocados.

The HDC outlined a vision to build a US$2.5 billion industry by 2030, positioning avocados as the sector’s “green gold”. Premium varieties such as Hass, Esther, Fortuna and Gwen – cultivated in the Eastern Highlands – have driven production growth of over 50 per cent in the past five years.

Strengthened by a 2023 trade protocol with China, the industry is advancing value-addition capacity, including orchards, packhouses and processing facilities, while promoting organic production capable of securing 20–50 per cent higher prices in global retail markets.

The BRICS+ countries are boosting their export performance, leveraging favourable production conditions, strategic trade initiatives and international partnerships to strengthen their presence in global markets.



Brazil is strengthening its rice export performance, with shipments reaching 1.89 million tonnes in the March 2025–February 2026 marketing season, up from 1.36 million tonnes in the previous cycle, according to Safras, a partner of TV BRICS. Experts noted that the improved trade balance has brought exports close to the 2 million tonne target, helping to ease supply pressure in the domestic market while reinforcing the country’s position in global agricultural trade.



Meanwhile, Egypt is reinforcing its cotton export momentum, with overseas sales reaching US$134.7 million since the start of the 2025–2026 marketing season, as reported by Sada El-Balad, a TV BRICS partner. The performance aligns with directives from Egypt Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk to strengthen the global position of Egyptian cotton and support the transition towards a green economy. The Agricultural Research Center, led by Adel Abdel Azim, continues to enhance the crop’s added value, contributing to the sector’s export competitiveness and international standing.



Furthermore, Bolivia set a new record in sesame exports in 2025, shipping 19,640 tonnes valued at US$29 million, surpassing sales levels since 2020, according to Visión 360, a partner of TV BRICS. The achievement reflects a combination of higher agricultural output, favourable climatic conditions and producers’ focus on niche markets where Bolivia holds competitive advantages. Looking ahead to 2026, experts anticipate steady or rising shipments, emphasising the need to boost productivity, streamline trade processes and attract investment to ensure a sustainable and competitive export sector.

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