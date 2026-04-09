ALULA — Saffron cultivation trials are expanding in AlUla Governorate, with Saudi saffron achieving a “Grade One” classification under ISO 3632, as part of efforts to diversify crops, introduce high-value produce, and leverage the region’s favorable environmental conditions.

Led by the National Center for Sustainable Agriculture Research and Development (Estidamah), the milestone classification follows scientific and field trials conducted across several regions, where soil and climate conditions have proven suitable for producing high-quality saffron.

The project — implemented in AlUla in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla — relies on an integrated support system encompassing technical, advisory, and training components, along with continuous field follow-up.

Farmers received specialized programs covering all stages of production, from soil preparation and crop management to harvesting and processing, in line with approved standards.

These efforts have contributed to successful saffron cultivation across several farms, demonstrating the crop’s high quality and strengthening the case for expansion as a promising agricultural economic option.

Farmer Aafet bin Sinyan Al-Anazi noted that the support provided has led to tangible improvements in production quality, highlighting the role of advisory programs and ongoing expert follow-up in enhancing agricultural practices.

Al-Anazi encouraged farmers to benefit from such programs and diversify their crops, given their positive impact on economic returns.

He also emphasized that AlUla’s fertile land and high-quality soil have proven capable of producing competitive, high-quality crops.

The introduction of saffron into AlUla’s agricultural system comes as part of broader efforts to diversify crops and enhance agricultural sustainability, supporting sector growth and opening new horizons for high-value agricultural products.

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