RIYADH — Saudi Arabia achieved record growth in date exports in 2025, with their value reaching SR1.938 billion, a 14.3 percent increase compared to 2024 and a significant 59.5 percent surge since 2021.

This milestone highlights the rising global demand for Saudi dates and the sector's enhanced production efficiency, directly supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the national economy and increase the agricultural sector's contribution to the GDP.

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Palms and Dates Abdulrahman Alfadley attributed this success to the leadership's support and effective public-private collaboration. He noted that the initiative to empower exports of Saudi dates has been instrumental in expanding market reach.

Currently, the Kingdom exports unique varieties to over 125 countries, maintaining a competitive edge through high-quality standards and production volume exceeding 1.9 million tons from more than 37 million palm trees in 2025

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