Rapid economic activity in 2026 is driving the development of integrated agricultural cities as part of the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. This strategic direction aims to enhance food security and diversify national income. The transformation is underpinned by strong indicators reflecting the scale of investment and ambition to build a modern, technology-driven and sustainable agricultural sector.

The agricultural cities of Saham in Al Batinah North and Al Najd in Dhofar are at the forefront of these initiatives. Developed using advanced technologies, they rely on hydroponics, artificial intelligence and remote sensing, boosting productivity while reducing water consumption by 60% to 90% compared to traditional farming. They also feature integrated infrastructure, including processing and packaging centres, cold storage and renewable energy systems, enhancing supply chain efficiency.

On the investment front, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with Invest in Oman, announced 400 investment opportunities in 2026 worth around RO 400 million, with implementation targeted before mid-year. Key projects in Al Najd include an onion cultivation and processing project valued at RO 4.8 million, a garlic production project worth RO 2.3 million and greenhouse projects for potatoes, melons and leafy vegetables. These initiatives highlight efforts to boost strategic crop production and reduce import dependence.

Eng Salem bin Saif al Abdali, an economic analyst and food security expert, noted that each governorate in Oman has a distinct agricultural profile — from Dhofar’s tropical crops to the date palms of Al Sharqiyah North and South and the fertile lands of Al Batinah. “Our diversity is the source of our strength in achieving food sovereignty”, he said, stressing that food security underpins both economic and national security.

As part of cross-sector integration, the “Salalah Gardens” project is being developed as the first integrated agritourism destination, spanning over 5.5 million sq m. It combines agricultural production with tourism and leisure, focusing on tropical crops such as coconuts and papayas alongside hospitality and retail offerings.

Meanwhile, the “Jinan Tech” project is entering its second phase, featuring three greenhouse models — traditional, smart and hybrid — to test best practices in controlled-environment agriculture, enhance productivity and build national expertise.

Agricultural performance indicators show steady progress, with the sector growing 4.3% in 2024 and expected to maintain momentum. Oman has achieved high self-sufficiency in several commodities, including fish (136%, export surplus), dates (99%) and vegetables (77%), with plans to expand self-sufficiency in poultry, onions and garlic.

In land management, 18 agricultural usufruct contracts were signed in 2026, valued at over RO 1.9 million, supporting projects in vegetables, grapes and beekeeping using modern techniques. These initiatives aim to empower local entrepreneurs and investors.

The adoption of advanced technologies — including soilless farming, drones for crop monitoring and pollination, sensor-based irrigation and solar-powered systems — is further enhancing efficiency, reducing costs and conserving resources, particularly water.

Experts emphasise that integrated agricultural cities are central to achieving sustainable food security, enabling year-round production and reducing vulnerability to global market fluctuations. They also contribute to GDP growth, attract investment and create high-quality jobs in agri-tech, engineering and research, supporting balanced regional development.

Overall, these indicators highlight the scale of transformation underway in Oman’s agricultural sector as the Sultanate of Oman advances towards a sustainable, innovation-led economic model capable of achieving self-sufficiency and strengthening its regional position in smart agriculture.

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