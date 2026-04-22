Dammam: The model livestock farm complex project in Jubail, implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, represents a model initiative aimed at increasing livestock production and supporting the national economy.



The project falls under the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program (Saudi Reef) and is more than 75% complete. The ministry said the project includes livestock barns, feed storage facilities, as well as worker accommodation, a veterinary clinic, a sterilization unit, and quarantine pens.



The ministry added that the project supports food self-sufficiency and increases domestic meat production in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It also supports the local economy by creating sustainable job opportunities, introducing modern technologies in artificial insemination and breed improvement, raising breeders’ incomes, and enhancing economic and social sustainability.

The project also supports research and development in sheep and goat farming and reduces reliance on meat imports.