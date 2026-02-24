RIYADH — Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading date producers, offering more than 400 high-quality varieties that contribute to food security.

The Riyadh Region remains a key pillar of the Kingdom’s date sector, with more than 8.177 million palm trees spread across 21,000 farms.

The region records an annual production of approximately 457,000 tons, covering 49 different varieties.

Backed by a developed infrastructure that includes more than 60 date processing plants, Riyadh plays a central role in boosting production efficiency and expanding the Kingdom’s presence in global markets.

Dates are a staple food in Saudi Arabia and hold special significance during Ramadan, as they provide instant energy and aid digestion after long hours of fasting.

They are rich in natural sugars, minerals and proteins, underscoring their nutritional value.

