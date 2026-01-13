The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) today inaugurated the Al Sila Veterinary and Agricultural Services Centre, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to developing the service ecosystem for farmers and livestock breeders while promoting animal health in the Al Sila region.

The launch of the centre is part of the Authority's efforts to elevate the quality of veterinary and agricultural services and facilitate their access for the residents of Al Sila. This aligns with ADAFSA’s role in promoting agricultural sustainability and biosecurity, combating animal diseases, and supporting the sustainability of both the crop and livestock sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The centre provides integrated veterinary and agricultural services, including clinical examinations, laboratory diagnostics, periodic vaccinations, and treatment for medical conditions. It also offers agricultural and livestock extension services to ensure the adoption of best practices in animal healthcare.

ADAFSA emphasised that the opening of the Al Sila Veterinary and Agricultural Services Centre is a strategic step toward modernising service frameworks, strengthening biosecurity, and ensuring the sustainability of agricultural and animal production in the Emirate.

The Authority noted that the centre represents a qualitative addition to the region's infrastructure, contributing to reduced service delivery times and providing direct support to farmers and breeders. It also enhances the readiness of field teams to respond swiftly to agricultural and veterinary emergencies.

The centre embodies ADAFSA’s dedication to expanding its geographical footprint to meet local community needs and contribute to an improved quality of life in Al Sila.

The inauguration was attended by Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs, alongside Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Advisor to the Director-General, Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Animal Wealth Sector, and Mohammed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, in addition to several representatives of government entities in the region.