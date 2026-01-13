An agricultural milestone has been achieved in Hail with the launch of the Kingdom’s first white strawberry harvest, making Saudi Arabia the third country in the world to produce this rare variety.

Previously limited to the United States and Japan, the breakthrough reflects the Kingdom’s rapid advancement in the agricultural sector and highlights its growing capacity for innovation and high-value crop production.

The cultivation of white strawberries represents a qualitative addition to regional agriculture, introducing a premium crop known globally for its distinctive flavor and strong market appeal.

Despite their rarity, the strawberries were successfully grown in Hail thanks to the region’s favorable climate and advanced irrigation infrastructure.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, one of the farm owners in Hail said the project was carried out under an exclusive agreement with the University of Florida to trial the variety in the Kingdom.

He explained that the production process involves laboratory techniques in which red strawberry flowers are pollinated with pineapple flowers, extending the ripening period from flowering to harvest by around 30 days.

Beyond agriculture, the farms have also boosted Hail’s profile as a tourism destination. By offering visitors interactive farm experiences alongside premium produce, the initiative is contributing to the growth of both the agricultural and tourism sectors in the region.

