His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa yesterday (April 8) ratified and issued Law (14) of 2026, approving the framework agreement on contributing to the financing of the second phase of Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway Development Project, following approval by the Shura Council and the Council of Representatives, reported BNA.

The law ratifies the framework agreement which covers the terms, scope, and mechanisms of funding for the project as agreed by both parties.

Our sister publication, the Gulf Daily News, had early this year reported that Bahrain was all set to sign a major financing agreement with Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to advance the work on Phase Two of the Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway project following the go-ahead from the Parliament.

The total cost of the second phase is estimated at nearly BD128.6 million ($340 million),it stated.

The Prime Minister and the ministers, each within their capacity, shall implement the provisions of this law, which shall come into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

The first phase of the highway development has already been completed. The Alba Junction project involved the transformation of the Alba and Nuwaidrat roundabouts into multi‑level interchanges designed to ease traffic congestion throughout the industrial area, said the Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj.

"The Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway is one of the key transport corridors linking the Capital Governorate with industrial areas and other parts of the kingdom," stated Al Hawaj.

"The project includes comprehensive infrastructure improvements such as rainwater drainage systems, traffic signs and lighting to enhance safety and efficiency," he added.

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