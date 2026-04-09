Rua Al Madinah, a leading Saudi developer and PIF unit, has awarded SAR8 billion ($2.1 billion) contract to China Railway 18th Bureau Group for the construction of superblock five within the holy city’s mega tourism and cultural development, reported MEED.

The scope of superblock five comprises the construction of about 10 branded hotels including JW Marriott; Le Meridien; Sheraton; Fairmont and Hyatt.

As per Rua Al-Madinah estimates, the superblock five will require 430,000 cu m of concrete, 875,000 sq m of block wall, 423,000 sq m of drywall, 74,000 tonnes of steel rebar, 215,000 sq m of tiles, and 228,000 sq m of facades, curtain walls and windows.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

