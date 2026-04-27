The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced that work has started on the Imam Muslim Road Development Project, a key component of the second package of the Main and Ring Road Axes Development Program.

The project marks a new phase of works extending north toward Dirab Road, as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the city’s road network and improve traffic flow.

Once completed, the project will see the upgrade of a 12 km section of Imam Muslim Road. The scope of work includes the construction of four main bridges, each spanning 150m, and increasing the road’s capacity to handle up to 200,000 vehicles per day.

The upgraded road will include three main lanes and two service lanes in each direction, said RCRC in a statement.

Ultimately, the project will provide a direct and seamless connection between the Southern Ring Road and Dirab Road. This improved link will serve neighborhoods in southern Riyadh, enhance mobility, and help ease congestion along several key arterial routes.

To support this phase of construction, a new traffic diversion will be implemented. The current closure on Imam Muslim Road at the intersections of Al-Itidal Road and Arafat Road will remain in effect.

Traffic will be rerouted via designated service roads and alternative routes to ensure smooth and uninterrupted vehicle flow throughout the construction period, said the statement from RCRC.

In coordination with the relevant authorities, the construction zone has been fully equipped with the necessary directional and warning signage.

Digital mapping systems and navigation applications have also been updated to help maintain smooth traffic flow. A dedicated page has further been launched on RCRC’s official website to provide the public with real-time project updates and related road information, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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