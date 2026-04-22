Raimondi Middle East marks a significant milestone in the UAE with more than 100 cranes currently operating across the country.

The 100th crane, a Raimondi LR273, was deployed in one of Dubai’s most culturally significant areas, contributing to the construction of a new waterfront residential project alongside two additional Raimondi luffers.

This LR273 luffing jib crane is also the first unit of this model to be installed in the UAE.

"Reaching over 100 cranes in operation across the UAE, underscores the sustained growth dynamic of the Raimondi Group. Further, this milestone also speaks to the company’s operational strength in one of the world’s most dynamic construction markets," remarked Luigi Maggioni, Chief Executive Officer, Raimondi Group.

The active fleet is supporting a wide range of projects across the Emirates, from high-rise residential developments to large-scale commercial and infrastructure works.

With a strong presence in key urban areas across the country, Raimondi cranes continue to play a central role in enabling complex builds and contributing to the country’s evolving skyline.

"Raimondi’s comprehensive range of flat-top and luffing jib cranes continues to demonstrate excellent performance in high density urban environments and on many technically-complex GCC jobsites," remarked Wael Hasan, General Manager, Raimondi Middle East.

A secondary achievement for Raimondi is the distinction of counting the highest climbed crane in the region as part of its Middle East fleet.

The crane, an LR213, climbed to 322m height recently, under the close observation and planning of the Raimondi Cranes operations team.

Hasan said this hallmark moment was reached due to a fully integrated approach that goes far beyond equipment supply.

"Our regional team delivers end-to-end support - from technical studies, planning and installation to climbing operations, maintenance, and dismantling, ensuring maximum reliability, safety, and performance - across every phase of the project lifecycle," he stated.

Building on this momentum, Raimondi will continue to invest in its regional operations, strengthening its service capabilities and expanding its footprint by leveraging its engineering expertise and localized approach, he added.

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