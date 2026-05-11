ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’, the nation’s flagship industrial platform, to increase reliance on locally manufactured building materials across housing projects in Abu Dhabi to up to 80%.

The agreement will benefit manufacturers and suppliers in the UAE, strengthen local supply chains and contribute to the growth of the industrial sector and economic diversification. It will also enable the delivery of sustainable and cost-efficient housing projects through competitive local production.

The collaboration builds on the ongoing strategic cooperation between ADPIC and ADHA to advance Abu Dhabi’s long-term development priorities and reinforce the emirate’s industrial and housing ecosystem. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing coordination across government entities, increasing the contribution of the local industrial sector to major development projects and accelerating the delivery of high-quality, future-ready homes that meet the evolving needs of citizens and communities across Abu Dhabi.

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, said, “Our collaboration with ADHA represents a significant step in strengthening the role of local industry within the capital project development ecosystem. By working towards sourcing 80% of building materials locally, we are empowering UAE manufacturers, enhancing supply chain resilience and ensuring that our infrastructure delivery continues to meet the highest standards of quality.”

He added, “At ADPIC, we are committed to advancing a more integrated, efficient, and resilient approach to capital delivery. This MoU aligns with our mandate to oversee, supervise, and monitor work across the emirate.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “Our collaboration with ADPIC reflects a shared commitment to advancing a more sustainable, agile and future-ready housing delivery ecosystem. Expanding local sourcing across housing project supply chains is a strategic step that strengthens supply chain resilience, reduces reliance on external markets and supports the efficient and reliable delivery of housing projects with greater long-term stability and confidence.”

Building on ADPIC and ADHA’s existing cooperation in delivering major communities, including recently announced residential neighbourhoods for citizens, both parties will work in tandem to increase the use of UAE-made building materials.

The collaboration will assist local manufacturers and suppliers, streamline procurement pathways and enable more efficient and sustainable delivery of housing projects in line with approved standards.

The MoU reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to expanding the contribution of national industries to strategic initiatives, enhancing the competitiveness of the local manufacturing sector, contributing to the UAE’s broader economic diversification agenda and advancing the role of the industrial sector in sustainable development.