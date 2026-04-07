Türkiye-headquartered flight simulator manufacturer Havelsan has successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for a Boeing 737 MAX full flight simulator (FFS) destined for Turkish Airlines, marking continued progress in its production pipeline for the national flag carrier.

The milestone represents the third Boeing 737 MAX full flight simulator manufactured by Havelsan for Turkish Airlines and it will join the six existing devices in operation which are all certified to EASA Level D standards.

Beyond device supply, the collaboration between Havelsan and Turkish Airlines extends to the joint operation of a Boeing type focussed flight training centre in Ankara, which has been in operation since 2023.

“This milestone reflects the strength and continuity of our partnership with Turkish Airlines. Delivering our third Boeing 737 MAX full flight simulator demonstrates our shared commitment to building advanced, reliable pilot training infrastructure that supports the airline’s ongoing growth. We are proud to contribute to Turkish Airlines’ training capabilities through both our technology and our long-term collaboration,” stated Mehmet Akif Nacar, Ph.D., CEO of Havelsan.

Havelsan has invested significantly in the development of Boeing-specific training devices, particularly for the Boeing 737 MAX platform, as airlines increasingly enhancing fuel-efficient aircraft types in their fleet strategies.

The latest FAT milestone also comes as Havelsan expands its production capabilities. In March 2026, the company broke ground on a new 17,000-square-meter Simulator Production and Integration Facility in Ankara. Scheduled to enter service in 2027, the facility will enable HAVELSAN to produce more than 30 simulators annually while supporting the simultaneous development of up to 16 devices.

As Turkish Airlines continues its growth trajectory and fleet expansion, Havelsan’s role in supporting the airline’s training infrastructure reinforces the strategic importance of domestic simulator manufacturing capabilities within Türkiye’s aviation ecosystem, the company said.

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