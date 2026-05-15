Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy announced the launch of the prequalification process for tenders related to the development, ownership, and operation of tanker-based compressed natural gas (CNG) distribution projects in the Riyadh and Eastern regions.

The ministry invited interested parties to request the Prequalification Document by emailing GNRFP-CNG@MOENERGY.GOV.SA, no later than June 18.

The deadline for submitting completed prequalification applications is July 30, 2026.

The subject tenders are part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the Kingdom’s natural gas infrastructure, improve service quality, and foster a competitive market environment, reported Saudi Press Agency.

This also reflects broader efforts to expand the sector’s services and enhance the use of technology to facilitate access to natural gas, supporting the liquid fuel displacement, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of maximising the economic, environmental, and social value of the Kingdom’s hydrocarbon resources.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

