Muscat: The UK's Director General Political at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination in security and maritime domains during a meeting held in Muscat with Oman's Foreign Minister.

The discussions highlighted the need to expand the exchange of expertise in support of ongoing efforts to safeguard regional security and stability.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to upholding international law and ensuring freedom of navigation in vital maritime corridors.

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