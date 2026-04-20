The Sultanate of Oman has a deep-rooted maritime history, which has not only shaped its international relations but also its diplomacy, including that of its prominent role as a mediator in geopolitics.

Notwithstanding the geographical advantage, the Sultanate of Oman's strategic position in foreign policy matters, including its management of the long eastern coastline, which is a vital link to the world's key tourism, trade, and energy hubs, is nothing but inspirational in today's geopolitical context.

Just as history suggests, countries with huge and strong navies, aided by a long coastline for harbors and ports, managed to establish a global political and economic dominance.

It is also a given fact that while some coastal nations managed to emerge as global superpowers for centuries, several others succumbed to the emerging superpowers that first came as traders and then established colonies.

In 1492, Christopher Columbus, sailing for Spain, reached the Caribbean, initiating sustained European contact with the Americas and launching the ‘New World’ era.

Historians may have divided opinions on the legacy of Columbus and the subsequent dominance of Spain in the Americas, but his voyage wrote a new chapter in the world order.

In contemporary times, nations utilize navies not only for defense but also as a key instrument of international diplomacy, engaging in joint exercises, port visits, and maritime security operations to project influence and strengthen alliances. The United States, China, Russia, India, and the EU are the key players in shaping the International maritime order.

Several international organizations play crucial roles in facilitating cooperation and managing maritime challenges.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), adopted in 1982 and in force since 1994, is the comprehensive international treaty establishing the legal framework for all marine and environmental protection, and dispute settlement. maritime activities. It defines rights, jurisdiction, and responsibilities regarding ocean space, including navigation, resource management,

Two key players in the world maritime diplomacy center on the Suez Canal in the Red Sea and the Panama Canal in the Caribbean. Suez Canal diplomacy centers on managing the critical, 193-km waterway connecting the Mediterranean and Red Seas, which handles around 12 percent of global trade, while the Panama Canal is an 82-km maritime shortcut connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, reducing the travel time for shopping. The Panama Canal Authority manages it

Oman and maritime diplomacy

The Sultanate of Oman has been playing a key role in maritime diplomacy due to its location on the Strait of Hormuz and a long history of maritime trade and cultural exchange. Oman ensures sustainable maritime navigation across the Indian Ocean.

Oman’s maritime history dates back to 60,000 years BC, evident from the discovery of stone tools at Samahram of Dhofar,while the construction of boats and ships evolved to sail longer distances during 3000-1300 BC.

Oman, then known as ‘Majan’, became a maritime trading route and one of the most significant transit hubs in the ancient world. Since 5,000 BC, humans in Ras al Hamra have used sugarcane and date palm fronds in building boats.

Omani ports used to store gold, silver, and Ivory, imported from the Indus Valley, which were distributed in the regional ports like Sumerian and Akkadian cities. Scripts also documented the arrival of Pharos’ ships at the ports of Oman.

During the first half of the 19th century, the Omani fleet became the second-largest naval fleet in the Indian Ocean, after the British fleet.

Sultan Said bin Sultan (1804-1856 AD) used his influence, and under his authority, the country expanded to form a large empire that included all areas from the northeast coast of the Gulf to the east coasts of Africa (from Bandar Abbas to Zanzibar).

Sultana Ship

The Omani Naval fleet was built in Omani docks in Muttrah, Muscat, Sur, and Shinas, and in Indian ports such as Bombay (now Mumbai). Sultana, one of the most famous ships in the Omani fleet during the reign of Sultan Said, was equipped with 14 canons weighing 312 tonnes.

The first Omani Ambassador to the United States, Ahmed bin al Numan al Kaabi, arrived in the Port of New York on the ship ‘Sultana’ on April 30, 1840.

The ship ‘Sultana’ was sent on a second trip to London in 1842, carrying onboard Ambassador Ali bin Nasser Al Busaidi, presenting the gifts of Sultan Saeed bin Sultan to Queen Victoria on the occasion of her coronation.

The Blessed Renaissance (1970)

As the Sultanate oversees one of the most important waterways in the world ‘Strait of Hormuz, the Omani Navy witnessed continuous development and military naval bases have been established along the coasts.

The Sultanate sought to build and develop modern commercial and industrial ports and harbors to play a significant role in Oman’s economic development, such as Port Sultan Qaboos, Port of Salalah, Port of Sohar, Port of Duqm, Port of Khasab, and Qalhat LNG Port, as well as many fishing harbors and traditional ships factories in Muscat, Sur, and Salalah.

Salalah Port is one of the most important transshipment container hub and cargo terminals in the region and the southern commercial port of the Sultanate. It is a gateway to the markets of Yemen and Africa and connects to Europe, USA, Asia, India, Africa and Red Sea.

Jewel of Muscat

In celebration of Oman's maritime history, in 2008, the government of Oman and the government of Singapore cooperated to rebuild ‘The Jewel of Muscat’ ship.

In February 2010, the Jewel of Muscat started its historical journey and sailed from Muscat using the ancient trading routes to Singapore in 138 days. It is Sultan Qaboos’ gift to the people of Singapore as a symbol of the Omani-Singaporean friendship.

Fulk al Salamah

UNESCO organized a historic expedition after His Majesty Sultan Qaboos granted using the Royal Yacht Fulk al Salamah. The expedition named ‘Pathways of Dialogue among Civilizations’ sailed more than 27,000 km from Venice in Italy to Osaka in Japan, and visited 27 historic ports, and carrying onboard around 100 scientists and 45 journalists from 34 countries.

In 5 October 2017, Fulk Al Salamah started a voyage from Port Sultan Qaboos to the ports of Zanzibar, Darussalam, and Mombasa to strengthen the friendship relations of these countries.

Zinat al Bihaar

The Royal Yacht Zinat al Bihaar sailed to many Arabian, Asian, and European ports, and it participated in many international forums.

“The Secrets in Marine Science", one of the most important manuscripts in marine science and maritime navigation, by the Omani scientist Nasir bin Ali Al-Khuduri, was listed in the UNESCO's Memory of the World Program in November 2017.

Shabab Oman

The acquisition of the Royal Navy of Oman’s sailing ship, Shabab Oman, marked the inception of the Blessed Renaissance era witnessed by the Sultanate of Oman since the 1970s.

The ship was commissioned to serve as a mobile ambassador, navigating the world's seas while carrying the flag of love, peace, goodwill, and cultural dialogue. It represented the Sultanate at numerous international maritime forums and exhibitions, proudly flying the Omani flag wherever it sailed.

Shabab Oman II

In continuation of the noble mission carried by the sails of Shabab Oman to strengthen bonds of friendship and promote peace among nations, the ship Shabab Oman II was launched.

Constructed by Damen Shipyards in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the ship was officially launched and named Shabab Oman II on May 8, 2014.

On September 12 of the same year, the Royal Navy of Oman formally received the vessel, which then embarked on its maiden long-distance voyage to the Sultanate, arriving at Said bin Sultan Naval Base on November 16, 2014.

Ship diplomacy with India

In 2018, Indian Naval Ships INS Tarangini and INS Sujata participated in a joint sailing initiative celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), docking at Muscat alongside the Omani yacht Zinat al Bihaar. These missions were designed to provide training to naval cadets, strengthen camaraderie between the two navies, and retrace the historical maritime trade route.

Zinat al Bihaar had sailed to Kochi to represent the Sultanate at IONS, and sailed back to Muscat with INS Tarangini, which will stay in Muscat for two days.

Indian Navy (2026): The sailing vessel INSV Kaundinya visited Port Sultan Qaboos in January 2026 to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Other foreign ships in Oman

Italian Navy (2025): The training ship Amerigo Vespucci docked in Muscat from January 8-12, 2025, during its world tour, marking a historic first visit to the country.

Korean Navy (2025): The Chief of Naval Operations of the Republic of Korea visited the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) in Muscat in February 2025.

These visits, along with regular delegations to the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) by Indian and other international officials

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

