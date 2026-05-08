The Global Blockchain Show is making its comeback to Riyadh following a successful event in Abu Dhabi. The global event will take place on June 29 and 30, and will draw attendance of industry stalwarts and thought leaders across the Web3 industry.

It will provide an innovative platform where cutting-edge technologies will collide with the worlds of business and finance.

The Global Blockchain Show convened by VAP Group in association with Times of Blockchain is anticipated to have 10,000+ delegates and 100+ speakers, also including 100+ exhibitors and 200+ media representatives. The event gives delegates an opportunity to learn about the latest tools and platforms in blockchain through keynote talks, panels, and workshops on blockchain technology.

Speakers who have previously spoken at the event include a prestigious list of international leaders and blockchain innovators. Justin Sun, Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Founder of TRON, HTX, and Liberland, and Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, have all taken to the podium. Then there is Ahmed Bin Sulayem, who is the Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and also John Lilic, who is the CEO of Hilbert Group.

Speakers included Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center & CEO of AI at Dubai Economy & Tourism; and Jason Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Fireblocks. Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance; Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain; Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO at Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center; and investor Murad Mahmudov have also contributed to this successful event.

The agenda of this year's event includes two days of lively lectures, expert-led talks, and networking opportunities to explore blockchain, Web3, and other emerging systems in the field as they are changing. People from among the elites, thinkers, and pioneers in their respective industries will get to know all voices and people who are shaping tomorrow's digital economy.

Key highlights include:

● Comprehensive Agenda of Panel Discussions & Keynote Speakers: Leaders in Blockchain's innovative, scalable, secure, and industry-oriented development will discuss their respective areas of expertise.

● Technical Presentation: The various intersections of AI/Quantum Computing/Metaverse will be examined to speculate on what the next wave of digital transformation looks like.

● Ecosystem Development: Collaborate to enhance global Web3/ecosystem development, improve existing infrastructures, and maintain sustainable innovation.

● Build Relationships: Making meaningful relationships by providing opportunities to meet legislators, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders.

Both days, the agenda provides a thorough examination of how decentralization, creativity, and tech evolution are shaping the future of digital economies globally. Riyadh is turning into a digital economy capital of the future, and the Global Blockchain Show is a platform to reinforce the city’s image as a center for tech innovation and technology connectivity. The perfect blend of knowledge, ingenuity, and opportunity make the Global Blockchain Show an unbeatable tech event in the calendar of the world.

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