The Global AI Show Riyadh 2026, taking place on June 29 and 30, has unveiled its first lineup of thought leaders, policymakers, innovators, and global AI experts set to drive the direction of artificial intelligence and put it on the edge of innovation.

Organised by VAP Group and powered by Times of AI, this event will feature more than 100 unique speakers from 80+ countries with backgrounds in government digital transformation, AI strategy, and startups dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology.

This exhibition in Riyadh's major areas of innovation includes how to practically implement artificial intelligence on a large scale across infrastructure, industries, and society at large. One of the main agenda items will be the development of 'Sovereign AI' along with the development of national AI infrastructure, which encompasses the establishment of localised data ecosystems, regulatory frameworks, and building AI capabilities that align with the respective national priorities for the countries involved.

Another one of the main themes will centre around generative AI and its impacts on the way we create content, how we engage in software development, and providing digital services; this includes large language models and autonomous or digital agents as examples. Cloud 3.0 and next-generation data centers will be another area of focus, providing localised, scalable, and sustainable computing systems that enable real-time AI applications. The event will discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied in various areas, including those involving health care, financial services, and pharmaceuticals, as well as examples that demonstrate AI's uses in predictive maintenance, optimizing grids, and energy management systems within the energy sector. The final overall focus of the event will be on human factors and AI-driven transformation; this includes training and developing talent using AI, how we can use AI in recruitment, and what collaboration between humans and AI will look like in the future. Together, these innovation themes of the Global AI Show demonstrate a holistic view of AI by integrating new technology innovation, the application of AI by industry, and the creation and development of national development strategies.

The speaker roster includes

● Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner, 500 Global MENA

● Sultan Moraished, CTO, Red Sea Global

● Hajar Elhaddaoui, Director general, Digital Cooperation Organization

● Dr. Ibraheem Sheerah, Chief Transformation Officer, Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding

● Eng. Nsaaim Alotaibi, Director, Artificial Intelligence Department, SEHA Virtual Hospital Ministry of Health – Saudi Arabia

The voices coming forward from this gathering will provide an overview of strategic insights across AI governance, enterprise deployment, implementation, and operations; advanced machine learning applications; and insights identifying the infinite number of ethical dimensions required to implement responsible innovation through strategic alignment within these organizations.

The exhibition is expected to attract 10,000+ attendees, 100+ exhibitors & sponsors, and 200+ global media partners to the Kingdom, establishing itself as an integral piece of facilitating the use of artificial intelligence throughout all sectors, public and private.

The Global AI Show Riyadh continues to be the key platform for the most influential visionaries and decision-makers participating in artificial intelligence technology to gather, collaborate, and create the new technologies, regulations, and policies needed to facilitate the continued advancement and influence on a global scale.

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