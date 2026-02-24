AMMAN — Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham Haisa on Monday signed several investment agreements to implement development projects in different parts of the Kingdom in the agricultural and tourism sectors.

The agreements aim to stimulate local economic activity and creating job opportunities for surrounding communities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Haisa said that the agreements are in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and form part of government efforts to develop various regions across the Kingdom by supporting productive projects and expanding employment opportunities to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

He added that the authority is working to translate Royal directives into tangible projects that improve the economic and social conditions of areas within its jurisdiction, enhance their readiness to attract investment and provide an enabling environment for investors.

The agreements include investment projects in Wadi Araba in southern Jordan, covering agricultural and tourism initiatives expected to boost economic activity in the area and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for local residents.

The projects are also set to support the local economy, raise income levels and boost social stability.

Haisa noted that the planned projects in Wadi Araba would capitalise on the area’s natural assets and strategic location, with a focus on modern agriculture and eco-tourism, alongside the development of related infrastructure and services.

The initiatives fall within a comprehensive plan to expand development in less-advantaged areas and integrate them into the broader economic growth cycle.

