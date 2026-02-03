AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat on Monday held talks with Syrian Minister of Agriculture Amjad Badr and his accompanying delegation on boosting relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector.

The meeting, which brought together senior officials from both sides, focused on developing the agricultural sector and exchanging technical expertise to promote sustainable food security in Jordan and Syria, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Discussions covered cooperation in modern agriculture, water resource management and rainwater harvesting, as well as combating plant and animal pests and diseases, in addition to capacity-building and technical exchange.

Khreisat stressed the importance of coordination in the livestock sector, particularly in veterinary services, including combating transboundary animal diseases, veterinary quarantine, epidemiological surveillance, and the application of early warning systems.

He underlined the importance of cooperation with the World Organisation for Animal Health in this regard.

The two ministers also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, notably boosting agricultural trade, facilitating the flow of agricultural goods, and exploring mechanisms for the transit of Jordanian agricultural products through Syrian territory to various export destinations.

They also stressed the need to activate the quadrilateral agricultural cooperation agreement between Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

Khreisat highlighted Jordan’s establishment of a national seed bank, as well as the country’s progress in seed production technologies, fertilisers and pesticides, and the development of high-quality local agricultural varieties.

He stressed the importance of linking the private sectors in both countries to support cooperation in the reconstruction and development of Syria’s agricultural sector.

Badr reviewed the current challenges and opportunities facing the agricultural sector, expressing appreciation for Jordan’s commitment to cooperation and knowledge exchange.

He also noted the potential for joint support in areas including biological pest control, forestry, and both plant and animal production sectors.

The two ministers reaffirmed the depth of relations between Jordan and Syria, stressing the importance of continued efforts to advance agricultural cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and boosts the sector’s capacity in both countries to face challenges and achieve sustainable development.

