Israel said on Monday it has detailed ⁠plans for at least three more weeks of war as its military pounded sites across Iran overnight, while Iranian drone attacks temporarily shut Dubai airport and hit a key oil facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The U.S.-Israeli war on ‌Iran is now entering its third week, with no clear end in sight, shutting down the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, pushing up oil prices and raising fears of a renewed spike in global inflation.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ​called for a coalition of nations to help reopen the vital shipping route and warned that the NATO alliance faces a "very bad" future if its members fail to come to Washington's aid.

His call drew a wary response from allies, who voiced support for diplomatic efforts to reopen the route ​but ​signalled caution about the possibility of military action.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters there are detailed operational plans for the war with Iran for the next three weeks, along with additional plans extending further ahead.

The military has framed its aims as limited to weakening Iran's capacity to threaten Israel by striking ballistic missile infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and the security apparatus.

"We want to make sure that they are as weak as possible, this regime, and that we degrade ⁠all their capabilities, all parts and all wings of their security establishment," Shoshani said.

The military has said it still has thousands of targets to hit inside Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran has not asked for a ceasefire or exchanged messages with the U.S., according to Iran's semi-official Student News Network.

HEAVY STRIKES REPORTED ACROSS IRAN

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported five people were killed and seven wounded in overnight strikes hitting Markazi province in central Iran. The news agency said a residential area on the outskirts of Arak city was attacked as well as a residential building in the Mahallat county.

In Khomein city, also in Markazi province, a boys' school was targeted, causing some damage to the surrounding area. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli military said on Monday it was carrying out air strikes on Tehran, ​Shiraz and Tabriz against what it described as infrastructure ‌of the "Iranian terror regime".

Rescue ⁠workers in Tehran worked to pull people from ⁠the mangled wreckage of a building in what an Iranian Red Crescent aid worker said was an entirely residential alleyway.

"Rescue teams are currently pulling people out from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing," he said without giving his name.

Fars News Agency reported ​several civilians were killed in a strike near Martyrs' Square, without giving exact figures.

Shahnaz, 62, told Reuters via WhatsApp from Tehran that there had been no internet overnight.

"We feel cut off from ‌the world. People are being killed,” said Shahnaz. “It’s just days before Nowruz (Iranian New Year is on March 20), but people are not in the mood to celebrate. ⁠When will this end?”

When asked if she supported the Islamic Republic, Shahnaz said: “No, I don’t. How can I? They killed my granddaughter in (the January) protests. We want this regime to go. We want this misery to end.”

In Israel, air raid sirens warned of Iranian missiles. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tehran had launched attacks on areas in Tel Aviv, the U.S. al-Dhafra air base in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. naval base in Bahrain and Bahrain's Sheikh Issa air base.

Energy markets faced further disruption with oil loading operations suspended following an Iranian drone strike at the UAE port of Fujairah.

The Gulf of Oman port is typically a critical exit point for the UAE's Murban crude - a volume equivalent to roughly 1% of global demand.

Flights at Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, were suspended for several hours after a drone strike on a nearby fuel storage facility that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky. Saudi Arabia intercepted 34 drones in its eastern region in one hour, state media said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Oil remained above $100 a barrel on Monday -- a key pain point for Trump with prices at U.S. gasoline pumps rising as his Republican Party faces mid-term elections later this year.

On Sunday, Trump said he was demanding countries that rely heavily on oil from the Gulf to help protect Hormuz.

TRUMP MAY DELAY BEIJING VISIT WITHOUT CHINA SUPPORT

In a weekend social media post he said he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would participate.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would ‌not be drawn into a wider war with Iran, but would work with allies to reopen the waterway, acknowledging it would not be easy.

Japan said ⁠it had no plans to dispatch naval vessels to the strait, and Australia, which has said it would send a military surveillance aircraft and missiles to help defend ​the UAE, said it would not send its navy.

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ruled out his country's participation in any military activity in the Iran war, including efforts to reopen the strait. "This is not our war, we have not started it."

Trump told the Financial Times on Sunday he may postpone a meeting with President Xi Jinping scheduled for later this month if China does not help to unblock the Strait. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, however, said that if the trip is rescheduled it will be because of logistical issues due to the war, and not related to ​the strait.

The Chinese foreign ministry did ‌not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Israel continued to hit Lebanon and Gaza, attacking militants from the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas. The Israeli military said on Monday its troops had begun ⁠limited ground operations against positions in southern Lebanon held by Hezbollah.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Tel ​Aviv, Parisa Hafezi, Maya Gebeily in Dubai, Emily Rose in Jerusalem and Jarrett Renshaw in Palm Beach, Florida; Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Lincoln Feast and Sharon Singleton; Editing by Michael Perry, William Maclean)