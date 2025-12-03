AMMAN — Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed on Tuesday that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in November 2025 was JD30.2 million, representing 14.4 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD37.0 million.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of November 2025 was JD262.9 million, representing 13.0 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD323.9 million, according to a statement for ASE.

Arab investors’ purchases during November 2025 were JD26.1 million, or 86.6 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while Arab investors' sales amounted to JD23.4 million, or 63.3 per cent of non-Jordanians total sales.

The value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD4.1 million, constituting 13.4 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD13.6 million, representing 36.7 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of November 2025 represented 46.5 per cent of the total market value, of which 32.6 per cent for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds.

Arab investors own 30.4per cent and non-Arab investors own 16.1 per cent. At the sectorial level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 48.5 per cent, in the services sector was 22.1 per cent and 51.0 per cent in the industrial sector.

