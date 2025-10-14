AMMAN — The market value of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has climbed to JD24 billion, marking its highest level since October 8, 2009.

The figure represents an increase of 36.2 percent since the beginning of the year, according to a statement from ASE.

On September 13, ASE has surpassed the 3,000-point mark for the first time since 2008, capping a strong performance in 2025 that saw the general index climb by more than 500 points since the start of the year.

In a statement to The Jordan Times at the time, the ASE attributed the stock value boost to government-backed measures, including the special incentives for the local bourse that have played a key role in reinforcing confidence among investors.

Back in September, Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Muhannad Shehadeh said that the achievement reflected the resilience of the Jordanian economy and its ability to navigate regional and global challenges.

He attributed the rise in the general index of the financial market to the growing investor confidence and to government-led reforms that have fostered a more attractive and balanced investment environment.

Shehadeh noted that the Jordanian economy has demonstrated notable resilience in recent years, supported by a clear economic vision and comprehensive reforms across various sectors.

