AMMAN — Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) and Astana International Exchange (AIX) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a cooperation mechanism, joint communication and exchange of information for the two countries' capital markets.

The MoU signed by ASE CEO Mazen Wathaifi and AIX CEO Aseel Mukazhanovawould contribute to developing the two markets' legislative and technical frameworks, and enhancing the investment environment.

Wathaifisaidthat His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan marked an "important milestone" at all levels and provided new economic aspects and opportunities for Jordan's national economy, institutions and companies.

He added that the Royal trip also aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision to establish "important" trade and investment partnerships between both countries.

Wathaifi said that the ASE's new memo, which was one of multiple agreements signed in various economic fields and across the public and private sectors, is a "crucial" milestone in boosting ASE-AIX cooperation.

The step will enhance the two markets' "efficiency and competitiveness, support their development and growth potential, open new aspects for attracting investments, deepen mutual integration and engage in regional alliances," he pointed out.

The ASE CEO noted that the agreement establishes the basis for holding meetings and promotional events for the national capital market and its investment opportunities with the Kazakh side.

He added that the memo involves cooperation in holding joint capacity-building, training and awareness-raising events, as well as exchanging expertise between the two markets in the green finance and sustainability fields.

