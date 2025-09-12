AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has surpassed the 3,000-point mark for the first time since 2008, capping a strong performance in 2025 that saw the general index climb by more than 500 points since the start of the year.

The rally has been fueled by a combination of positive factors, including a more than 9 per cent increase in the net profits of listed companies during the first half of the year, besides the marked improvement in key national economic indicators.

In a statement on Thursday, the ASE also attributed the stock value boost to government-backed measures, including the special incentives for the local bourse that have played a key role in reinforcing confidence among investors

Economic Modernisation Vision and the government’s executive action plan have contributed to a more optimistic outlook in investment circles, ASE said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

