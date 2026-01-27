AMMAN — The Abdali Project has become a central pillar in reshaping the investment and urban development landscape of the capital, according to Chief Executive Officer Amer Tarawneh, who described the project as a cornerstone of efforts to position Amman as a regional business hub.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Tarawneh said the project is advancing within an integrated vision aimed at attracting high-value investments, strengthening economic competitiveness and supporting sustainable urban growth.

He noted that the recently launched second phase marks a strategic turning point, moving Abdali beyond a successful real estate development into a comprehensive business city model built on smart planning, sustainability, and functional diversity.

Tarawneh said the second phase builds on the momentum generated by the first phase, which helped redefine central Amman as a destination for local, regional and international businesses, while contributing to job creation across technology, financial services and professional sectors.

He added that the project has played a role in retaining and repatriating capital into the national economy.

Tarawneh said the second phase is expected to generate broader economic impact through increased investment flows and rising demand for specialised office space and advanced services.

He stressed that the project’s economic value extends beyond direct investment to include its full value chain, from construction and logistics to long-term operations and services.

On the urban planning front, Tarawneh said the project reflects a refined planning approach informed by user behaviour and investor needs, striking a balance between density and quality of life.

He noted that green spaces and public parks account for about 20 per cent of the total project area, underscoring Abdali’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

He added that Abdali is designed as a mixed-use urban district that remains active throughout the day, offering spaces for business, residential use, recreation and cultural activities, thereby strengthening its social and economic integration within the city.

Tarawneh said the second phase will prioritise high value-added sectors, including insurance, arbitration, consulting and advanced professional services, while expanding medical services through complementary projects linked to Abdali Hospital.

He highlighted plans to establish a regional conference center with a capacity exceeding 25,000 people, describing it as a key economic enabler that will support business tourism and related sectors.

He also pointed to the project’s advanced infrastructure model, which relies on underground service tunnels to enhance operational efficiency and asset sustainability, as well as measures to manage traffic impact through sustainable mobility solutions and improved pedestrian connectivity.

Tarawneh said the project maintains Amman’s visual identity by distributing high-rise buildings along its periphery and preserving lower building heights in its core, alongside adopting green building standards and energy-efficient systems.

Spanning around 1,500 dunumms, the Abdali Project comprises about 1.2 million square metres of built-up area, integrating office, hospitality, retail and entertainment components.

Tarawneh noted growing interest from sovereign wealth funds and international investors, with some investment decisions awaiting the completion of infrastructure works to ensure long-term viability, Petra reported.

