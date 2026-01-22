Amman — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah, inaugurated the new offices of JTI International Jordan in Abdoun on Wednesday.

The opening was attended by Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki, the company’s regional president for the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and several officials and representatives from government and economic bodies.

Qudah said the opening and expansion of JTI’s offices reflects the company’s confidence in Jordan’s investment environment and highlights the Kingdom’s appeal as a regional business hub.

He emphasised Jordan’s ability to attract long-term foreign investment, which directly supports job creation and economic growth.

Hideki described the office opening as a positive symbol of the strong and growing economic partnership between Japan and Jordan, expressing pride in participating alongside officials and company representatives.

JTI General Manager William Madden said the company views Jordan as a strategic investment partner, not merely a market, considering the Kingdom an important regional centre for business and export, benefiting from its geographic location, skilled workforce, and regional and international trade networks.

He noted that JTI is recognized globally as one of the best employers due to its human-centered corporate culture.

The new offices are designed to provide a modern, stimulating work environment with collaborative spaces that encourage innovation, alongside comprehensive facilities supporting employee well-being, enhancing productivity and retention.

JTI’s operations in Jordan have expanded significantly over the past five years, with new investments exceeding JD 100 million.

The expansion has created new jobs for Jordanians, increasing local employment by 31 percent, with Jordanian employees accounting for 97 percent of the company’s workforce in the Kingdom, reflecting the company’s commitment to local employment and national capacity building.

