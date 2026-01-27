RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced that its inspection teams conducted a total of 17,500 visits in the Makkah and Madinah regions between Rajab 1 and Shaaban 5, 1447 AH.

These inspections covered central markets, hypermarkets, and retail outlets in the central Haram area, as well as gold and jewelry shops, gas stations on the roads leading to Makkah and Madinah, and designated locations for pilgrims entering the state of Ihram.

These inspection visits coincide with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan, which represents the peak of the Umrah season.

The ministry also affirmed the availability of sufficient quantities of goods, food products, and food supplies to meet the increased demand resulting from the large influx of pilgrims and visitors to the two holy cities during the holy month.

The ministry noted that the proactive inspection campaigns contributed to ensuring an ample supply of goods and food products for consumers, the availability of food stocks that comply with approved standard specifications, and the adherence of establishments and sales outlets to consumer protection regulations.

Saudi Gazette report