RIYADH - The Ministry of Commerce announced the start of the Ramadan sales season, beginning from Feb. 1 (Shaban 13) and continuing until March 26 (Shawwal 7). The 54-day Ramadan sales season aims to encourage consumers to shop early and avoid last-minute rushes.

The Ramadan sales season extends beyond Eid al-Fitr and includes all Ramadan goods and products, as well as Eid necessities. The ministry allows retail establishments and online stores to apply for sales permits electronically through sales.mc.gov.sa.

The electronic application process enables establishments and online stores to easily obtain, print, and present permits to consumers without losing any days from their annual discount allowance. Consumers can verify the legitimacy and validity of discounts by scanning the barcode on the discount permit with their mobile phone camera.

This will display all relevant discount information, including the type and percentage of the discount, its duration, and the establishment's basic details.

The ministry confirmed that inspection tours of commercial establishments will continue to verify and monitor the legitimacy of discounts across all regions of the Kingdom.

