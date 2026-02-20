MUSCAT: Leading Omani steel pipes and tubes manufacturer Al Jazeera Steel Products Co SAOG plans to establish a pair of wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United States — one of its top global export destinations.

The announcement was made in a recent regulatory filing to the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), citing a Board of Directors’ decision approving the establishment of two subsidiaries within six months.

The structure includes a US holding company (incorporated as a corporation), to be wholly owned by Al Jazeera Steel Products Co SAOG, with a capital of $2 million.

A second entity, wholly owned by the US holding company, will be set up as an operating company (incorporated as a Limited Liability Company) with a capital of $1.5 million.

“The proposed structure is intended to support the Company’s international operations and business activities in the United States,” the company stated in its filing. The move represents a strategic step to strengthen its long-term international footprint, particularly in a market where it already sells a significant share of its products.

Establishing a local presence is expected to enhance customer service, improve operational efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and expand revenue potential, while deepening the company’s integration into one of the world’s largest steel markets.

Established in 1996, Al Jazeera Steel operates a 600,000-tonne-per-annum tubes and merchant bar mill complex in Suhar Industrial City.

The company is also setting up a new medium section mill in Kezad, Abu Dhabi, featuring state-of-the-art technology. The facility will be the GCC’s first rolling mill capable of producing rails.

The company exports tubular products, pipes, and other steel products to more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States. Historical trade data show that the US has been a significant export destination for welded pipes and structural steel from Oman.

Establishing wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States will give Al Jazeera greater control over how its products are imported, marketed, and sold. It will also enable the company to better manage tariff, compliance, and trade remedy considerations, while improving service levels and competitiveness in a key market, say experts.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Steel Products ended the 2025 financial year with a net profit of RO 10.137 million, representing a 30% year-on-year increase. Group revenue rose 3% to RO 150.46 million, while gross profit climbed 17% to RO 27.85 million, reflecting improved margins. At the parent company level, revenue grew 2% to RO 149.32 million and gross profit increased 16% to RO 26.58 million. Production climbed 8% to 489,380 metric tonnes last year, up from 452,357 tonnes in 2024, the company stated.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

