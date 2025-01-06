UAE-based renewable energy company AMEA Power announced on Monday that it has been awarded two projects through Bid Window 2 of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP) in South Africa.

The Gainfar and Boitekong projects are both located in the North West Province, and will each have a capacity of more than 300 megawatt-hours (MWh), the company said in a press statement.

The Gainfar Project will be connected to the Ngwedi substation, while the Boitekong Project will be connected to the Marang substation, the statement said, addding that with South Africa currently grappling with frequent blackouts and load shedding, these BESS projects will help mitigate risks and contribute to the country’s energy security.

"With our expanding portfolio, including the 120MW Doornhoek Solar PV project, and our regional office in Johannesburg, we are dedicated to contributing to cleaner, more sustainable energy future for South Africa,” Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power said.

The two BESS projects will be backed through 15-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with national utility company Eskom.

in December 2022, AMEA Power was awarded the 120MW Doornhoek Solar PV Project through Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). The PPA was signed in April 2024 while the financial close was achieved in June 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.