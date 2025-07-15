Commissioning follows recent financial close, marking a major milestone in AMEA Power’s growing energy storage portfolio

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of Egypt’s first-ever utility-scaled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The 300 MWh facility, fully powered by solar PV energy, was delivered ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date (COD). This milestone follows the project’s recent financial close, marking a significant step forward in AMEA Power’s strategy to enhance energy security and grid stability in emerging markets.

The battery storage facility is an extension of AMEA Power’s operational 500MW Solar PV Plant in Aswan Governorate, Egypt, commissioned in December 2024. It remains the largest operational single-site solar PV plant in the country. This integrated solar-plus-storage development aligns with Egypt’s 2035 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy and reflects AMEA Power’s ongoing commitment to accelerating the clean energy innovation and sustainability across the continent.

“We are proud to bring this landmark battery storage project online, strengthening the resilience of Egypt’s electricity grid while supporting the country’s renewable energy ambitions,” said Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power. “This commissioning milestone reaffirms our long-term commitment to Egypt as a key partner in driving innovation and sustainability across Africa.”

The commissioning of this BESS project marks AMEA Power’s first utility-scale storage project in North Africa, reinforcing the company’s capabilities in delivering large-scale, integrated renewable energy and storage solutions.

The project was financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), highlighting the importance of strong strategic partnerships in advancing energy projects in Africa.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.