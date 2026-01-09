Goodwood, West Sussex

“In 2025, Rolls-Royce Bespoke reached new creative and technical heights, extending far beyond traditional boundaries. This was a year defined by thematic richness, global collaboration and artistic evolution. The astonishing creative execution of these themes is enabled through the extraordinary talents found at the Home of Rolls-Royce, our Bespoke Collective and the expanding reach of our Private Office spaces around the world. Our clients’ increasing interest and engagement in more ambitious commissions are realised in our joint pursuit of perfection. Every motor car is a singular expression of its owner’s vision, and together they reflect the spirit of innovation, craft, and cultural fluency that defines Rolls-Royce today.”

Chris Brownridge, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

2025 marked a defining year for Bespoke at Rolls-Royce, not only in terms of artistic output but in the evolution of craft, material expression, and the commissioning experience itself. It was also the first year of operation for the marque’s full suite of global Private Offices, located in Dubai, Seoul, Shanghai and New York, alongside the original Private Office at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. These unique, creative and social spaces enable clients to collaborate more deeply and imaginatively than ever before, resulting in more than double the number of Private Office commissions year-on-year. Many of these personal visions led to the introduction of entirely new techniques, materials and approaches during 2025.

Several disciplines entered new dimensions, conceptually and literally, as embroidery, marquetry and printing were reimagined in sculptural form. These included self-supporting thread structures for 3D embroideries, specially developed 3D ink layering techniques and complex 3D marquetry. New materials such as 24-carat gold leaf, polished concrete and a patented fragrance concept for the interior suite of a Rolls-Royce further expanded the marque’s repertoire. Innovations such as a fully hand-painted Starlight Headliner demonstrated how traditional techniques continue to evolve within Rolls-Royce.

THE MOST COMPLEX PRIVATE COLLECTION EVER

The many Bespoke innovations in 2025 reflect a defining mindset: the vision comes first, and Rolls-Royce will shape the technology and material world to meet it.

A vivid representation of this philosophy is Phantom Centenary Private Collection, the result of three years of development and more than 40,000 collective hours of painstaking work. Created to honour 100 years of the Phantom nameplate, this landmark collection was strictly limited to 25 examples and represents the most technologically complex and creatively ambitious Private Collection motor car in Rolls-Royce history.

The motor car is finished in a Bespoke two-tone exterior paint. Recalling the elegance and glamour of Hollywood’s black and white era, the lower body is presented in Arctic White with the upper body Black. The motor car’s exquisite lustre comes from the specially developed Super Champagne Crystal finish: Rolls-Royce paint specialists infused the clear coat with champagne-coloured particles and doubled the quantity to create spellbinding depth, giving the exterior an extraordinary metallic shimmer. This timeless treatment is crowned with a solid gold Spirit of Ecstasy.

Inside, this Private Collection tells Phantom’s remarkable story through a series of exceptional Bespoke features. They include the Anthology Gallery, which uses 50 three-dimensional, hand-polished aluminium fins engraved with quotes from 100 years of press acclaim; rear seats upholstered in high-resolution printed fabric, developed with a couture atelier and embroidered with 160,000 stitches to depict the people, places and moments that shaped Phantom’s legend; a Starlight Headliner that captures highlights from Phantom’s history using more than 440,000 stitches; and the most intricate woodwork ever crafted for a Rolls-Royce, incorporating 3D marquetry, 3D ink layering and 24 carat gold leafing. An unforgettable motor car, 100 years in the making.

DISTINCTIVE CREATIVE THEMES

The Bespoke motor cars of 2025 reveal a series of distinct creative themes. Some draw on legacy and love, shaped by personal stories, family journeys and intergenerational connections. Others explore the natural world, or reinterpret art, architecture and cultural symbolism through a contemporary lens. Together, they represent the most compelling creative directions of the year and reflect an ongoing expansion of what it means to create a Rolls-Royce.

Below, Rolls-Royce presents the defining themes and innovations of Bespoke in the past 12 months, illustrated through a selection of the 5,664 motor cars created for clients around the world in 2025, including the Middle East & Africa.

FAMILY, MEMORY AND LEGACY

From childhood letters and generational gifts to celestial tributes and love stories, many of 2025’s commissions reflect personal legacies and intimate milestones.

SPECTRE BAILEY

Commissioned by long-standing Rolls-Royce clients in the United States, Spectre Bailey is a one-of-one tribute to a cherished family dog. Outside, the motor car is finished in a unique two-tone finish based on the Labrador-Golden Retriever mix’s soft colouring. The exterior is subtly embellished with a hand-painted paw print coachline motif.

Inside, an exquisite, true-to-life marquetry portrait of Bailey is placed in the Waterfall section between the rear seats. Comprising 180 pieces from nine natural veneer types, it captures the character and warmth of this beloved pet in stunning detail. The interior palette also mirrors Bailey’s soft fur, perfectly suiting a passenger of such distinguished pedigree.

CULLINAN COSMOS

Commissioned by a family with a shared fascination for space and distant galaxies, Cullinan Cosmos celebrates the drama of the stars with a constellation of Bespoke details. Its centrepiece is Rolls-Royce’s first-ever fully hand-painted Starlight Headliner, created over 160 hours by an in-house artist using 20 layers of paint.

A Bespoke Star Cluster motif appears on the door panel and passenger fascia, and as an exterior coachline motif. The commission is resolved with an Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy, which glows like a distant star by night.

SPECTRE ROSE

Commissioned at the request of a prominent Middle Eastern client through Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi, in honour of her beloved daughter, Spectre Rose is inspired by the ‘English Rose’ – her favourite flower - as a symbol of beauty, heritage, and family. Finished in brilliant Arctic White and accentuated by a single Coachline hand-painted in Peony Pink, the commission translates sentiment into a refined Bespoke expression.

A bespoke rose motif appears throughout the interior, embroidered on all four headrests and the rear seat waterfall. Developed using a newly created embroidery technique that blends tonal pink threads to create a sculptural, three-dimensional effect, the motif becomes the defining design signature of the motor car - a quiet, enduring celebration of family.

NATURE, PLACE, AND THE ELEMENTS

Clients continued to look to the natural world to express resilience, renewal and serenity. These commissions often combined traditional craft with new material exploration.

BLACK BADGE CULLINAN DAISY

Commissioned by a client with a lifelong passion for hiking, Black Badge Cullinan Daisy is inspired by wildflowers seen on a favourite trail in the High Tatras mountains. With a hand-painted Daisy motif on the coachline, the commission reflects themes of perseverance and resilience drawn from the natural world.

Inside, the Daisy motif appears throughout: as an engraving on the veneers, an embroidery on the headrests, and concealed as a delicate design on the underside of the umbrellas, which stow within the doors. A Bespoke Starlight Headliner charts constellations in the client’s native northern latitudes – a celestial map for well-walked paths.

BLACK BADGE CULLINAN SERIES II DESERT SUNSET

Commissioned by a long-standing client, Black Badge Cullinan Series II Desert Sunset is inspired by the unique colours of the sunset over the client’s home city of Doha in Qatar. A dramatic Bespoke two-tone exterior captures the warm bronze tones of the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. This is contrasted with a Sunrise Sparkle upper body which mimics the setting sun’s rays reflecting and scattering across the sheer glass and steel surfaces of Doha’s futuristic skyline.

Inside, Sunrise-toned leathers are complemented by Bespoke perforated seat inserts inspired by cloud formations, alongside layered hues of Casden Tan and Havana. Together, these elements evoke a strong sense of place, translating the atmosphere of the client’s home city into a bold expression of individuality, craftsmanship and contemporary luxury.

ART, CULTURE AND CONTEMPORARY COLLECTIBLES

From vintage video games and early couture to ancient mural painting, clients drew inspiration from artistic movements, historical materials, cultural symbols, and emerging asset classes.

BLACK BADGE GHOST GAMER

Inspired by the 8-bit universe of vintage video games, Black Badge Ghost Gamer is coded with immersive Bespoke details and joystick-era Easter eggs. Commissioned by a technology entrepreneur from Asia-Pacific, the motor car is completed with a ‘Cheeky Alien’ coachline motif made of individually hand-painted ‘pixels’.

The interior features seat embroideries labelling each occupant from ‘Player 1’ to ‘Player 4’, and headrests emblazoned with ‘Cheeky Alien’ motifs, also made up from individually stitched pixels. Between the rear seats, the lid of the Champagne cooler incorporates a hand-painted lunar scene and inlaid metal UFOs, inspired by arcade game cabinet art. A Bespoke Illuminated Fascia depicts a gunship surging through the constellations, while a ‘Pixel Blaster’ Starlight Headliner features 80 bitmapped battlecruisers – complete with animated ‘laser fire’. Hidden inlays and engravings transform this commission into a stunningly realised game-like experience.

PHANTOM DENTELLE

Commissioned through Private Office Dubai, Phantom Dentelle is a one‑of‑one tribute to the art of couture lace. Inspired by a rare ‘Leavers loom’ fabric, the design uses embroidery to translate delicate, three-dimensional lace textures into the motor car’s Gallery and rear Waterfall section.

The interior features more than 230,000 stitches across eight embroidery techniques, combining Rose Gold, Oatmeal and Sunrise threads to evoke pearls and floral filigree. A Bespoke two‑tone exterior is finished with a hand-painted coachline motif and a Rose Gold Spirit of Ecstasy, echoing the design’s soft elegance.

EXPANDING THE LANGUAGE OF BESPOKE

In 2025, the growth of Bespoke at Rolls-Royce extended beyond motor cars, as clients increasingly looked to the marque to express their tastes and preferences in their private spaces. Rolls-Royce responded with a growing range of exclusive lifestyle items that bring Bespoke into clients’ homes and professional worlds.

Requests for table-top, boutique pieces increased by 13% year-on-year, reflecting a broader shift in how clients engage with the marque’s creative capabilities. Among the most popular items was the charming Rolls-Royce Cameo desktop sculpture, which premiered in a bold new Black Badge treatment in 2025 and saw demand rise by more than 50%.

Also launched in 2025, the Rolls-Royce Chess Set reimagines one of the world’s most revered strategy games as a sculptural, hand-crafted centrepiece for the home. Featuring leather-lined drawers, magnetised ceramic-coated aluminium pieces, and a board crafted from hand-finished veneers and polished aluminium, the set is both playable and highly collectable. Clients can individualise their sets with a choice of leather colours, echoing the commissioning process of a Bespoke motor car. Building on this success, the marque will expand its board game collection in 2026.

BUILDING FOR A BESPOKE FUTURE

As clients explore ever more ambitious expressions of Bespoke, supported by the global Private Office network, Rolls-Royce is building for an even more ambitious future. This year has seen rapid progress on the marque’s site extension at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. Above-ground construction began in February 2025, and the building was declared weathertight in November.

This £300m+ investment will provide additional space and state-of-the-art facilities for Bespoke and the marque’s Coachbuild division, enabling more and increasingly complex commissions to be undertaken. In 2026, the first technologies will move into the new building, with completion of the project expected before the end of the decade.

REGIONAL PERSPECTIVE: MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The Middle East & Africa continue to play a pivotal role in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ global narrative. In 2025, the region marked defining milestones for the marque, from celebrating the centenary of Phantom through landmark regional moments, to reaffirming its global leadership in Bespoke craftsmanship. This period was further distinguished by the Middle East debut of Black Badge Spectre in Dubai and continued strategic investment across the retail network in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Egypt. Together, these moments reflect the depth of the region’s connection to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and its enduring influence on the marque’s present and future.

“2025 has been another strong year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the Middle East & Africa, with Bespoke firmly at the heart of everything we do. Through the third anniversary of our Private Office Dubai, catering to clients in Middle East and Africa, we continue to see how deeply our clients engage with Bespoke, reinforcing the region’s position as the global benchmark by value. That momentum is reflected in our continued investment across the region, from expanding our retail presence in Jeddah, Iraq and Cairo, to marking defining moments for the marque - including 100 years of Phantom and the introduction of Black Badge Spectre. Together, these moments highlight the central role this region continues to play in the future of Rolls-Royce.”

James Crichton, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Regional Director Middle East & Africa

PHANTOM CENTENARY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Across the Middle East, 100 years of Phantom was commemorated through a series of landmark celebrations in Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, each reflecting Phantom’s enduring cultural significance. The Phantom Centenary Private Collection made its Middle East debut at the National Museum of Qatar, where guests experienced a curated journey from Phantom I to Phantom VIII. In Dubai, the ‘Symphony of a Century’ traced Phantom’s evolution through an immersive experience, while in Abu Dhabi, a curated display set against the backdrop of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque highlighted Phantom’s ability to unite heritage and modernity through Bespoke craftsmanship. Together, these moments honoured Phantom’s extraordinary legacy and reaffirmed the Middle East’s integral role in its past, present and future.

PRIVATE OFFICE DUBAI

In 2025, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars marked the third anniversary of its Private Office Dubai, the first Private Office established outside the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. Over the past three years, the Private Office has realised more than 100 highly complex Bespoke commissions, reflecting both the individuality of its clients and the bold creative spirit of the region, with clients from across the Middle East and Africa travelling to Dubai to experience this offering first-hand. This was complemented by regional craftsmanship showcases across key markets, led by Michelle Lusby, Bespoke Lead Designer, and Rhodri Good, Client Experience Manager, bringing the Private Office experience closer to clients across the region.

BLACK BADGE SPECTRE: REGIONAL REVEAL

To mark the arrival of Black Badge Spectre in the Middle East, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa staged a dramatic regional reveal in Dubai. Set against the striking backdrop of Skydive Dubai, the unveiling reflected the motor car’s power, presence, and unapologetic character, positioning Black Badge Spectre as a statement of fearless self-expression for clients who reject convention. As the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever created, Black Badge Spectre opens a new chapter for the marque’s alter ego while reaffirming the Middle East’s role as a key market for the most expressive and Bespoke-driven motor cars.

‘INSPIRING GREATNESS’ ACROSS THE REGION

The Middle East continues to hold a unique position within Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ global strategy, remaining one of the marque’s most established markets and leading the world in Bespoke by value per motor car. This strength underpins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ continued investment in its regional retail network.

In 2025, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa announced three new dealerships across Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt. Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors was appointed as authorised dealer in Jeddah, while Al Uroush Automotive Limited was appointed in Erbil, establishing Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ first presence in Iraq, and ADM Egypt was appointed in Cairo, marking entry into the Egyptian market. All three showrooms are expected to open in 2026 and will deliver highly personalised experiences within environments designed in line with Rolls-Royce’s contemporary visual identity.

Together, these appointments bring the marque closer to its clients across the region and reaffirm its position as a true House of Luxury.

