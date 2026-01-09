UAE: In a move that underscores the growing influence of Proptech in luxury real estate, SmartCrowd has shattered records with the AED 24 million sale of a three-bedroom Canal Cove villa on Dubai’s world famous Palm Jumeirah, after purchasing the property for only AED 11.3 million a year ago.

The transaction not only marks the highest recorded price for a Canal Cove villa but also demonstrates the power of data-driven investment strategies in one of the world’s most competitive property markets.

Breaking the previous record of AED 18.5 million by 30%, the villa sold for AED 24 million, giving SmartCrowd investors over 25% Net Return on Investment. Even more remarkable, the deal was secured before renovation works were fully completed, signaling robust buyer confidence and SmartCrowd’s ability to execute with precision in a high-stakes environment.

“This milestone illustrates the power of data-driven decision making and our team’s ability to identify and unlock value in prime assets,” said Riz Ahmed, CEO of SmartCrowd. He added: “Exceeding projections by a huge 30% margin reinforces investor confidence in our Flip strategy and demonstrates the strength of Dubai’s luxury real estate market.”

The exit was achieved within a 13 month holding period, further validating SmartCrowd’s renovation-led investment model. With over AED 220 million in sales proceeds across over 60 successful property exits and a growing track record of market-leading returns, SmartCrowd continues to democratise access to premium real estate through fractional ownership opportunities starting from AED 500, making high-quality investments accessible to everyday investors.

This achievement highlights the UAE’s investor friendly environment and the progressive initiatives spearheaded by Dubai Land Department (DLD), which continue to enhance transparency, streamline processes, and attract global capital to Dubai’s thriving property sector.

According to recent market reports from 2025, Dubai’s real estate market recorded double-digit growth in prime residential segments, with luxury property transactions surpassing previous highs and international investor participation at record levels. These trends underscore Dubai’s position as one of the most resilient and lucrative real estate markets globally, offering unmatched opportunities for investors seeking strong returns and long-term value.

SmartCrowd is the MENA region’s first regulated real estate investment platform, licensed by the DFSA and registered with the DIFC. As a pioneer in fractional property ownership in Dubai, SmartCrowd opens the door for global investors to access prime real estate through a secure, transparent, and regulated framework. Whether through long-term rental income or short-term renovation strategies, SmartCrowd empowers individuals to grow their wealth in UAE real estate with confidence.

