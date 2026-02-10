Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today celebrates the delivery of EgyptAir’s first Airbus A350-900, powered exclusively by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.

The aircraft is the first of 16 A350-900s to be delivered to EgyptAir as part of the airline’s wider fleet modernisation programme. The A350-900 will play a central role in supporting network expansion and increasing long-haul capacity.

The A350 is exclusively powered by the world’s most efficient large civil aeroengine in service, the Trent XWB, which is optimised for long-range operations, delivering lower fuel burn, reduced CO₂ emissions and enhanced environmental performance.

Omar Al Adib, Senior Vice President – Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said:

“We congratulate EgyptAir on the delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 and on this important step in the airline’s long-haul expansion. Our relationship with EgyptAir spans more than five decades, during which we have supported the airline through successive generations of aircraft and engine technology. The introduction of the Trent XWB-powered A350 builds on that long-standing partnership and reflects EgyptAir’s continued focus on operational excellence as it continues to grow its widebody fleet.”

The Trent XWB offers 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions, and powers the world's longest commercial routes with game-changing efficiency. Across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, the Trent XWB-84 has covered nearly 3.8m flying hours, with unparalleled performance across some of the world’s most challenging environments, from hot and high to dry and sandy.

Rolls-Royce’s relationship with EgyptAir spans more than 55 years, reflecting some of the most critical milestones in the history of civil aviation. Over this period, Rolls-Royce has powered the airline from the world’s first turboprop engine to enter airline service through to the first commercial flight of an axial-flow jet engine, and today’s latest generation of widebody aircraft.

With the entry into service of the A350-900, EgyptAir continues to build a Rolls-Royce-powered widebody fleet, which also includes 11 Airbus A330ceo aircraft powered by Trent 700 engines and 8 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners powered by Trent 1000 engines.

