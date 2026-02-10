Cairo, Egypt — Deloitte Innovation Hub joined RiseUp Summit 2026 last weekend as the Enterprise Innovation Partner, engaging with thousands of entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors at the Grand Egyptian Museum from February 5-7 February. This strategic partnership underscored Deloitte Innovation Hub's ongoing commitment to nurturing Egyptian talent, supporting startup growth, and driving meaningful impact across the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.​

Throughout the three-day summit, Deloitte Innovation Hub delivered an immersive experience through its dedicated lounge, featuring panel discussions led by senior leaders and interactive masterclasses covering AI and cybersecurity.

Deloitte Innovation Hub participation also included deep dives into the next frontier of technology. Sulabh Soral, Chief AI Officer and Partner at Deloitte UK, delivered a high-impact session and live demo titled “Agentic Reliability as the Basis for Large-Scale Adoption of Agentic AI in the Enterprise.” His talk explored where AI is heading, addressed the critical issue of agentic reliability, and shared best-in-class solutions through real-world client stories.

Commenting on the launch of the summit, Hani Girgis, CEO & Managing Partner of Deloitte Innovation Hub, said: "Being part of RiseUp Summit for the second consecutive year is a true reflection of Deloitte Innovation Hub’s dedication to empowering Egypt’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Last year’s summit offered us invaluable interactions with ambitious young innovators, shaping the way we support and engage with local talent today. This year, we came back with renewed energy and focus, connecting homegrown ingenuity with global expertise. It’s a privilege to witness firsthand how local ambition, when paired with international standards, can spark meaningful regional impact."

Ahmed Salem, COO, Deloitte Innovation Hub, who led a fireside chat on “The Leadership Challenges of Global Operations,” added: "Leading a team across borders today is no longer just about time zones; it’s about culture, trust, and alignment at scale. In an environment shaped by remote work and economic uncertainty, leadership judgment is the ultimate differentiator. I was excited to explore how leaders create clarity without proximity and accountability without micromanagement."

Building on the remarkable success of its inaugural participation at the Grand Egyptian Museum during the 2025 edition, the Deloitte Innovation Hub has returned for the 2026 summit with an expanded role as the Enterprise Innovation Partner. While the Hub made a significant impact last year through the presence of its global and regional leadership on keynote stages and the delivery of specialized workshops, this year’s engagement is characterized by a substantially larger deployment of talent and technical resources. By capitalizing on the success of its previous high-level mentorship sessions and direct dialogues with hundreds of young founders, the Hub continues to deepen its commitment to Egypt’s vibrant startup community, focusing on aligning local innovation with the highest international enterprise standards.

With a rapidly growing team of over +750 professionals, Deloitte Innovation Hub continues to demonstrate that world-class innovation is being built from Cairo for the world. Through partnerships like RiseUp, Deloitte Innovation Hub remains committed to providing Egyptian talent with the platform and mentorship necessary to turn ambition into measurable impact.

RiseUp Summit 2026, themed "The Turning Point," brought together over 15,000 attendees and 400 global speakers. For Deloitte Innovation Hub, this represents a strategic opportunity to engage directly with the founders who are shaping Egypt's digital future.

