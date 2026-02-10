DUBAI – ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East celebrated its 20th anniversary at the onset of this year, commemorating two decades of sustained growth, technical excellence and a reputation for trusted service to the region’s evolving business aviation market.

The company started operations at Dubai International Airport in January 2006, making it one of the first dedicated business aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) companies to establish operations in the Emirate.

It relocated its main base of operations in 2023 to Al Maktoum International Airport, also commonly known as Dubai South.

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East started small, but has since grown into an award-winning, large-scale MRO facility offering a comprehensive suite of MRO services.

The MRO company’s 15,500m² purpose-built MRO employs more than 180 personnel, providing maintenance support to a wide range of business aircraft and operators.

The company has also helped to develop Dubai’s business aviation ecosystem, as a leading global centre for MRO, by attracting and encouraging its suppliers and partners to set up activities in Dubai.

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has in recent years further enhanced its customer offering through strategic partnerships with companies such as F/List, a leader in interior cabin refurbishments, and Satys Aerospace, a leader provider of aircraft painting and livery services.

Nick Weber, Regional VP Middle East, ExecuJet MRO Services, says: “The 20-year milestone reflects our long-term commitment to delivering world-class MRO services in the region. From the early days, our focus has been on building a reliable maintenance operation based on quality, safety and long-term customer relationships. The growth we have seen over the years is the result of our team’s commitment and the trust our customers place in us.”

Since its inception, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East’s growth has closely mirrored the development of the region’s business aviation sector. The operation launched with a team of 12 employees, doubling its workforce within its first year and delivering more than 21,000 labour hours in that initial period.

“As the market continues to evolve, we will continue to invest in people, capabilities and infrastructure to meet our customer needs,” Weber says. “The foundation built over the past 20 years positions us well for the next phase of growth in the Middle East.”

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East continues to expand its capabilities following its acquisition by Dassault Aviation. The facility is a factory-owned Dassault Falcon MRO, approved and highly skilled to support Falcon aircraft including the 7X, 8X, 2000LXS and, most recently, the Falcon 6X. It is also an authorised service centre for Embraer and multiple engine OEMs.

The facility invests heavily in training with Maintenance Engineers and Technicians trained to the latest OEM standards, ensuring customers receive factory-quality service throughout the region.

The MRO company offers comprehensive services, including airframe maintenance, engine support, avionics upgrades, cabin refurbishments and AOG support, with a backing of 20 regulatory approvals including Middle East’s GCAA, EASA and FAA, alongside multiple additional national aviation authorities.

As ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East marks its 20th anniversary, the company remains firmly focused on the future, with continued investment in people, infrastructure and advanced technical capabilities. Building on its strong foundations and backed by the global expertise of Dassault Aviation, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East is well positioned to support the next phase of growth in the region’s business aviation market and to continue delivering high-quality, reliable MRO solutions to its customers.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Middle East where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance, aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

Media Contacts:

Madie Werner

madie.werner@execujet-mro.com