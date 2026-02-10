Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, today announced the opening of its new Service Centre at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, strengthening direct engagement with businesses and residents across Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands and providing walk-in access to core services, including real property services such as lease registration and sale and purchase transactions, and visa-related services.

The opening of this Service Centre reflects ADGM’s continued strong growth, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing financial hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the region’s largest international financial centre, with more than 12,000 active licences.

It also underscores ADGM’s continued focus on delivering accessible, client-centric services, reinforcing its role as a preferred destination for businesses looking to establish, operate, and grow in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

H.E. Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority at ADGM, said: “The opening of the ADGM Service Centre marks another important milestone in our growth journey. As demand for ADGM continues to accelerate, this new centre allows us to engage more closely with businesses, residents, and investors, provide hands-on support, and deliver an enhanced client experience. It reflects our ongoing commitment to accessibility, innovation, and building an enabling ecosystem for our customers at every stage.”

The Service Centre provides an additional, easily accessible point of contact for businesses and residents within ADGM’s jurisdiction, complementing ADGM’s digital services with in-person support.

Located on the concourse level of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the Service Centre will be open throughout the week from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. The Centre will provide in-person services on weekdays during business hours (9:00 am to 4:00 pm), outside of these hours, and on the weekend, dedicated hosts will support visitors and direct them to digital service booths, ensuring continued access to information and assistance.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries, please contact:

Email: media@adgm.com