These agreements enable TASARU Supplier Hub to establish operations at MASARAT Mobility Park to host leading automotive suppliers, reinforcing the Park’s role as a premier destination for automotive and mobility industries.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: MASARAT Mobility Park, Saudi Arabia’s premier destination for automotive and mobility industries, has entered into development lease agreements with TASARU Supplier Hub, a strategic initiative by TASARU Mobility Investments (a PIF company) This partnership underpins long-term industrial localization, reinforces the national automotive supply chain, and significantly enhances the Park’s value proposition for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers.

As announced at the 4th edition of PIF Private Sector Forum 2026, these agreements enable TASARU Supplier Hub to develop manufacturing facilities at MASARAT Mobility Park to host global Tier-1 automotive suppliers serving OEMs, such as Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand, and Lucid Motors. Located within King Salman Automotive Cluster in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), this initiative represents a strategic step toward accelerating the Kingdom’s ambition to build a world-class automotive and mobility ecosystem in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Through this collaboration, MASARAT Mobility Park will provide an integrated, investment-ready industrial environment designed to support advanced manufacturing operations, streamline supplier setup, and enable efficient logistics and operational connectivity, strengthening the Park’s role as a key enabler of automotive supply chain localization. Supported by proximity to OEMs within the King Salman Automotive Cluster, the Park strengthens its role as a key enabler of automotive supply chain localization.

Tienie Ferreira, CEO of MASARAT Mobility Park, commented:

“These agreements represent a strategic step in advancing MASARAT Mobility Park as a purpose-built platform for automotive manufacturing. Partnering with TASARU Supplier Hub accelerates the localization of critical suppliers, strengthens supply-chain readiness and supports the growth of a competitive automotive ecosystem within KAEC. This development aligns with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 to build a resilient, globally competitive automotive and mobility sector.”

Abdulaziz Almutairi, CEO of TASARU Supplier Hub, added: “TASARU Supplier Hub is designed to translate industrial ambition into execution. By onboarding Tier-1 global suppliers within an investment-ready platform, we advance local content, enable faster time-to-production, and deepen private-sector participation, directly supporting Vision 2030’s objectives for a competitive, export-capable automotive supply chain.”

This milestone reinforces MASARAT Mobility Park’s role as a strategic industrial platform within the King Salman Automotive Cluster, attracting international automotive players and integrating manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers into a single ecosystem. The agreement supports the localization of manufacturing capabilities, advances economic diversification, creates high-value jobs, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional and global hub for the automotive and mobility industries.

