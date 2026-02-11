Adjusted EBITDA hits new milestone, rising 30% YoY to 17.7 billion

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, with 250+ companies, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), has reported a record set of financial results with its highest full year revenue to date of AED 78.8 billion, a 24% YoY increase for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The strong performance demonstrates how Alpha Dhabi and its portfolio companies are active contributors to the UAE’s national strategies that seek to advance industrial, digital, and energy transition development, as well as the broader diversification of the economy.

The surge in revenue reflects a consistent track record of growth and strategy execution by Alpha Dhabi since its IPO in 2021, which has largely been underpinned by high value accretive investments into high-growth, future-focused sectors.

Net profit for the full year climbed to a record AED 15.0 billion from AED 13.5 billion for the same period last year, reflecting the Group's strategic implementation across key verticals and its unwavering commitment to generating enhanced shareholder value.

The record-breaking financial results are underpinned by adjusted EBITDA reaching AED 17.7 billion from AED 13.6 billion, a 30%YOY increase, which demonstrates the holding company's ability to grow operations profitably across its portfolio.

Growth experienced across key business sectors is partly attributed to strategic acquisitions and investments made by the Group, which continue to bear fruit. ADH’s revenue came from key contributions across various business divisions, comprising AED 28.8 billion from Industrial, AED 27.8 billion, from Real Estate, AED 13.1 billion from Construction, AED 9.1 billion from Services & Others.

Alpha Dhabi Holding has also reinforced its balance sheet with total assets standing at AED 214.4 billion, a 21% increase YoY, while the company's cash balance as of the year ending December 2025 was AED 40.3 billion. Total equity was at AED 104.0 billion, underscoring the depth and agility of its financial position.

In 2025, Alpha Dhabi Holding proposed the adoption of a three-year dividend policy and share buyback programme, that provides for annual dividends of AED 2 billion equivalent of 20 fils per share, with an annual increase of 5% per year from financial year 2025. The dividend payment will commence after the close of each financial year and was approved by the Board of Directors and the company’s shareholders at the General Assembly on 12th January 2026.

His Excellency Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Achieving record-breaking results across revenue, net profit, and adjusted EBITDA is a milestone to be proud of. Yet, it’s important to remember that this didn’t happen by chance, nor is it a single occurrence – our performance in 2025 represents years of persistence as well as tactful execution across fundamental business areas. Of equal consequence, these results also indicate what is still to come for Alpha Dhabi, as they set the stage for our next phase of impactful growth. This new era will largely be defined by our ability to execute our 2026 innovation strategy alongside our continued evaluation of new opportunities in core investment areas.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Alpha Dhabi’s record results for 2025 reflect the depth and strength of our businesses across key sectors, as well as our strong momentum in M&A. More broadly, this performance lays the groundwork for delivering our strategic agenda, including the adoption of robotics, accelerated digital transformation, data-driven capital allocation, and the execution of our capital deployment programme. This is an exciting time, and as we enter 2026, we are in a strong position to assess and capture emerging opportunities that can add further depth to our diversified portfolio.”

Alpha Dhabi’s diverse portfolio remains a significant driver of its continued growth, with all segments delivering notable performance and contributing to its robust performance. In 2025, Alpha Dhabi Holding was active through its subsidiaries across priority sectors.

2025 Key Highlights:

Alpha Dhabi Holding’s capital deployment and recycling activity during the year with total investment of AED 5.5 billion. This includes acquiring an additional 9.77% stake in NMDC Group valued at AED 1.6 billion, elevating Alpha Dhabi’s strategic stake to 76.68%.

Other notable transactions include the divestment of Alpha Dhabi Holding’s entire shareholding (8.50%) in Modon Holding with a value of AED 5.3 billion which achieved IRR of 36% and MOIC of 3.2x. The transactions reflect Alpha Dhabi’s ability to execute transactions at scale and recycle capital to priority growth opportunities.

Alpha Dhabi Holding launched its programme to empower the next generation of UAE national talent with career opportunities at its cross-sector investment portfolio.

Alpha Dhabi’s key portfolio companies achieved improved ESG rating with ALDAR’s MSCI ESG rating was upgraded from “BBB” to “A”, joining its other core and material subsidiaries and affiliates with provisional ratings in the “A” to “AAA” space – Trojan (“A”); NMDC (“AA”); Pure Health (“AAA”).

Aldar: A masterclass in partnership and consolidation

Aldar priced its AED 3.7 billion (USD 1 billion) subordinated dated hybrid notes and finalized a deal with AD Ports Group to acquire two institutional‑grade industrial and logistics assets in KEZAD for AED 570 million. In parallel, Aldar and Mubadala Investment Company have established a joint venture to advance the next phase of Al Maryah Island’s development, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial hub. Aldar will also launch Aldar Capital, an investment management platform connecting global institutional investors with high‑quality real estate and infrastructure opportunities across the UAE and the wider GCC.

Zayed National Museum – Completed Project by Trojan General Contracting

In a historic moment for the nation, the Zayed National Museum officially opened its doors on 3rd December 2025, marking a major cultural milestone for the United Arab Emirates. The landmark project, delivered with the leadership of Trojan General Contracting, now stands as the country’s premier institution dedicated to the life, legacy, and vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

NMDC Group: Advancing Growth in the Energy and Water Sectors

NMDC Group has signed a strategic acquisition agreement under which NMDC Infra will acquire 51% of Lantania Aguas, a Grupo Lantania subsidiary specializing in desalination, water treatment, and purification—positioning the Group as a leading global player in the water sector. In parallel, NMDC Infra and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) have established NMDCCC, a new venture delivering world‑class, full‑spectrum EPC services for the UAE’s onshore oil and gas industry. Together, these initiatives reinforce NMDC Group’s pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s energy sector growth ambitions.

NMDC Energy consolidate its position as a trusted and capable partner:

NMDC Energy PJSC concluded its participation at ADIPEC with the signing of several strategic agreements aimed at expanding collaboration with leading regional and global partners. These include an MoU with Baker Hughes to explore opportunities for localizing key products and solutions in the MENATI region, and a non‑exclusive cooperation framework with Hyundai Heavy Industries to jointly pursue offshore energy opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia. NMDC Energy also signed an MoU with Energy Masters Enterprises to collaborate on Electrical Submersible Pump solutions, and an MoU with Engineers India Limited to jointly tender and, where awarded, execute onshore EPC projects in Saudi Arabia leveraging NMDC’s fabrication facilities in Ras Al Khair and EIL’s design center in Al Khobar.

Pure Health –Global expansion

PureHealth Holding PJSC announced the successful completion of the acquisition of its 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), Greece and Cyprus’s leading private healthcare provider, for a total consideration of AED 3.5 million (EUR 800 million). The transaction implies a 100% equity valuation of AED 5.6 billion (EUR 1.3 billion) for HHG and marks a significant milestone in PureHealth’s strategy to build a globally connected, innovation-driven healthcare platform from its base in Abu Dhabi.

WIO – champion digital banking

Wio Bank PJSC, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered digital financial platform, joined the NVIDIA Inception Program, becoming the first licensed bank in the Middle East to be part of the initiative. Additionally, the bank announced strategic partnership with Pine Labs to build a modern acquiring infrastructure for Wio Bank with no legacy tech dependency, enabling faster merchant onboarding, real-time settlement capabilities, and seamless multi-mode payment acceptance at scale.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality and geographies with ADH's portfolio companies’ divers in more than 45 countries. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com. You can also follow “Alpha Dhabi Holding” on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube and Tiktok.

