Robust growth in Net Financing Assets of 23% YoY to AED 262 billion, with Sukuk investments reaching AED 91 billion, up 10% YoY



Customer Deposits accelerated by 29% YoY to AED 320 billion



Pre tax profit grew by 20% to AED 9.0 billion against normalised FY’24 pre tax profit of AED 7.5 billion*



Proposed dividend of 35 fils per share, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals

UAE - Dubai: DIB (DFM: DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, achieved another year of robust financial performance for the full year ended December 31, 2025. The bank’s strong revenue growth to AED 13.3 billion was driven by solid non funded income, resilient funded income, healthy business volumes and stable margins. The bank’s operating efficiency along with solid improvement in cost of risk resulted in 20% YoY increase in pre-tax profit to AED 9.0 billion. Total Assets recorded stellar growth of 21% to AED 416 billion.

Performance Highlights for FY’25:

Income Statement:

Operating revenues reached AED 13.3 billion in FY’25, supported by solid non‑funded income, healthy business volumes, and resilient margins, with revenues up 3% YoY.

Impairment charges moderated to AED 485 million with an extremely low cost of risk of 14 bps, underscoring the bank’s disciplined underwriting and sustained portfolio quality.

The bank maintained a sharp focus on operational efficiency, with the cost‑to‑income ratio improving to 28.4%, reflecting ongoing productivity gains.

Pre-tax profit grew to AED 9.0 billion, supported by resilient funded income, strong non-funded income, tightly managed expenses and exceptionally low cost of risk.

Balance Sheet:

DIB’s Balance Sheet delivered standout performance, grew 21% YoY to AED 416 billion, driven by broad-based and accelerated growth across core businesses.

Strong growth momentum in the year as the bank booked New Gross Financing and Sukuk Investments of AED 124 billion, a solid 80% YoY increase compared to previous year.

Net Financing Assets rose sharply to AED 262 billion, recording strong YoY growth of 23%, supported by sustained momentum across consumer and corporate portfolios.

Gross New Financing activity accelerated to AED 104 billion, representing 98% YoY uplift across Consumer, UAE Corporate and Cross-border Corporate businesses.

The Sukuk book grew steadily to AED 91 billion, increasing 10% YoY, maintaining its high‑quality sovereign and FI positioning, supported by AED 20 billion in new Investments during the year.

Customer Deposits recorded exceptional momentum, rising by 29% YoY to AED 320 billion with CASA balances up 17% YoY to AED 110 billion, reinforcing the bank’s solid funding base.

Asset Quality

NPF ratio posted a sharp improvement, dropping to 2.65% (135 bps lower YoY), positioning DIB among the strongest asset‑quality performers in the UAE.

Total coverage ratio strengthened to 160%, while cash‑coverage improved to 120%, underscoring robust collateral quality and a resilient financing portfolio.

Capital and Liquidity

Capital ratios remained solid, with CET1 at 12.3%, Tier 1 at 14.8%, and CAR at 15.5%, reinforcing balance sheet resilience.

Liquidity strength remained evident, supported by an LCR of 157% and NSFR of 109%, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements.

FY’25 Business Highlights:

Consumer Banking:

Strong Growth: Consumer Banking assets rose 22% YoY to AED 77 billion, driven by record new consumer financing origination of AED 37 billion, up 90% YoY. All key financing products delivered robust momentum, well supported by rapidly expanding cards business with continued growth in issuance and spending.

Revenue Momentum: Consumer Banking revenues increased 10% YoY to AED 4.9 billion, supported by strong growth in non‑funded income, including higher product fees and increased electronic banking fees.

Home Finance Franchise Continues to Lead: The bank’s Home Finance portfolio continued to grow strongly and remained highly diversified across all Emirates. Portfolio quality and reach were further enhanced through strategic partnerships such as a tie‑up with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE).

Expanding Customer Base: The bank welcomed ~90,000 new customers during the year, reflecting strong new‑to‑bank acquisition capabilities as total UAE customer base crosses 1.6 million.

Local & Cross‑Border Wholesale Banking:

Robust Expansion in Portfolio: The Local and Cross-Border Wholesale portfolio posted a strong 24% YoY increase, rising to AED 185 billion. Growth was fueled by AED 67 billion in new gross corporate financing during the year with visible growth in sectors such as utilities, oil & gas, automotive etc.

Steady Revenue Growth: Wholesale Banking Revenues reached AED 3.3 billion, supported by 10% YoY, increase in non‑funded income, driven by higher fees and trade‑related commissions.

Cross-Border Business Gains Scale: Financing transactions nearly doubled in 2025 compared to 2024 as the bank continued to deploy financing to large corporates in the region, particularly utilities and aviation. As a result, cross‑border assets recorded strong growth of more than 83% YoY.

DCM Business Accelerates with Higher Volumes and Deal Flow: The DCM franchise maintained strong momentum, with volumes increasing by more than 50% YoY to reach USD 57 billion.

Sustainability:

Significant Expansion of Sustainable Finance Portfolio: The bank made strong progress on its sustainability agenda during the year, achieving notable improvements across ESG ratings and more than doubling its sustainable assets from AED 9.5bn to AED 19.5bn. By year end, sustainable finance accounted for 7.3% of the Bank’s gross financing portfolio, keeping DIB firmly on track toward its 2030 target of 15%.

Successful Debut Sustainability‑Linked Sukuk Issuance: The bank also successfully issued its first sustainability‑linked Sukuk, which attracted strong demand and was heavily oversubscribed.

Enhancing Operational Energy Efficiency: DIB strengthened its energy efficiency efforts by initiating audits at major offices and achieving over 10% improvement in energy performance per employee.

Intelligence at Scale, Discipline at the Core

In 2025, DIB accelerated the shift from stand-alone AI use cases to enterprise deployment, embedding intelligence where it matters most: customer experience, business growth, and operational control. The Bank’s approach is disciplined and governance-led, ensuring AI adoption scales with accountability, aligns with strategic priorities, and remains consistent with the principles that underpin Shariah-compliant banking.

A unified AI roadmap was established to govern the end-to-end lifecycle of delivery. It covers requirements intake, enablement, capacity planning, prioritisation, governance, and production deployment, providing a structured path from idea to execution. This framework enables scale with discipline, ensuring AI initiatives are prioritised transparently, delivered consistently, and deployed responsibly across the organisation.

This approach is already translating into measurable outcomes across service delivery, portfolio expansion, and operational oversight:

90% time reduction in routine activities such as sentiment analysis and categorisation of unstructured data through generative AI.

70% efficiency uplift through real-time offerings and personalised targeting.

90% improvement in execution efficiency enabled by an AI use-case prioritisation framework that accelerates model development and increases predictability.

36% of retail acquisitions supported by AI-powered targeting.

15% automation of back-office activities, improving turnaround and accuracy.

82% faster social media moderation, strengthening responsiveness and reputation oversight.

More than 1 million customers reached through AI-driven campaigns, achieving an average conversion rate of 11%.

DIB’s focus is now on extending these outcomes across priority journeys and core processes, using AI to deliver faster, more consistent service, better-informed decisioning, and stronger operational resilience. This is intelligence at scale, with discipline at the core, translating technology adoption into durable value for customers, stakeholders, and the wider economy.

Digital:

alt app continues to drive digital engagement: The alt app remained the core platform, offering more than 135 services and handling 51% of all customer transactions, with registered users surpassing 1.1 million.

Digital adoption accelerated: 97% of customers transacted digitally and 80% of New‑to‑Bank customers were onboarded digitally. Digital payments grew sharply, supported by onboarding 2,000+ merchants through the CyberSource gateway and processing 3.1 million digital payment transactions in the year.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$106 billion and market capitalisation of more than US$18 billion, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB’s Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae