Dubai: Leading sustainability and wellbeing lifestyle developer Fakhruddin Properties has announced the launch of Treppan Living Privé, an exclusive collection of luxury branded residences on Dubai Islands, designed around vitality, longevity, and future-focused living.

Treppan Living Privé is the developer’s third residential launch on Dubai Islands, following the successful delivery of Treppan Living Hatimi and Treppan Living Serenique, further reinforcing Fakhruddin Properties’ position as one of the principal landowners and most active lifestyle developers within the islands masterplan.

Comprising just 65 fully furnished, low-density residences, Treppan Living Privé has been intentionally designed to preserve privacy, calm, and long-term wellbeing. The limited collection includes one-bedroom Privé Executive Suites with a generous footprint starting at 1,028 square feet; two-bedroom Privé Family Suites from 1,617 square feet; and a duo of four-bedroom Privé Signature Penthouses offering an exceptional 3,592-plus square feet of living and entertaining space.

Located just minutes’ walk from the shoreline, all residences enjoy a combination of sea, beach and golf course views, located within a tranquil beachside setting and supported by an intelligent living environment designed to support better sleep, cleaner air, ease of movement, and optimised comfort.

Treppan Living Privé is also the first project introduced following Treppan Living’s recent unveiling of Bollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur John Abraham as the brand’s Wellness Ambassador; whose personal philosophy of discipline, balance, and longevity aligns closely with the wellness-led ethos underpinning the development.

Setting a new benchmark for holistic residential wellness, Treppan Living Privé features a comprehensive suite of biohacking therapies integrated directly into the residential experience. These include red light therapy, cryotherapy, floatation therapy, and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, alongside hot and cold plunge pools, steam and sauna facilities, and dedicated recovery spaces. Together, these clinically supported therapies are designed to enhance energy levels, improve sleep quality, accelerate recovery, and promote long-term vitality as part of everyday living.

Commenting on the launch, Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said: “Treppan Living Privé represents the next evolution of our wellness-driven residential vision on Dubai Islands. This is a deliberately limited, high-privacy community where vitality is supported daily and longevity is considered by design. From advanced recovery therapies and intelligent home systems to curated lifestyle and social spaces, every element has been thoughtfully integrated to support balance, comfort, and quality of life over time.”

Homes at Treppan Living Privé are supported by intelligent systems that quietly manage indoor comfort, air quality, and energy efficiency. Residents benefit from NASA-grade air purification technology, cleaner indoor air, and pure mineralised hydrogenated drinking water available directly within the home, which significantly reduces reliance on plastic bottled water. Intelligent robot delivery systems further enhance convenience, reinforcing the seamless, future-ready living experience.

A carefully curated lifestyle podium anchors the community, featuring The Azure, a water-led destination for movement and restoration with an aqua gym and endless pool, and The Social Pavilion, which includes a stylish clubhouse, working pods, misting majlis, and the signature Greenhouse Café. The Wellness Centre provides indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga and fitness studios, massage rooms, and access to personal training, health, and nutrition consultations, supported by a structured calendar of wellness programming and in-home services.

Family-focused amenities include the Explorer Garden and Kids’ Zone, offering a children’s pool, zip lines, adventure wall, play areas, and sand pit playground, while the rooftop level is designed for relaxation and social connection, with an infinity pool, water loungers, open-air showers, sunbeds, and panoramic roof deck.

Residents of Treppan Living Privé also enjoy a fully serviced living experience, with professional concierge services, valet-style parking, on-site bellboy support, resident housekeeping, Rolls-Royce chauffeur drive services, private motorboat excursions and inter-island transfers, as well as child and pet care assistance. Complimentary coffee for residents and guests further enhances the hospitality-led lifestyle offering.

About Fakhruddin Properties:

Established in 2002, Fakhruddin Properties is a leading UAE-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over five decades. Guided by innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, the company develops world-class residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across the UAE, UK, and Africa. Fakhruddin Properties is renowned for its integrated, end-to-end real estate solutions, in-house facilities management, and commitment to green building practices, wellness, and smart living. Flagship brands include Treppan Living, recognized for their contribution to sustainable urban living.

About Treppan Living:

Established in 2023, Treppan Living is Fakhruddin Properties’ contemporary wellbeing lifestyle brand and proprietary wellness, sustainability and smart-living ecosystem. A key anchor for the company’s growing residential portfolio, it is integral to the delivery of thoughtfully designed, wellness-centric homes that blend sustainable living with modern comforts. Designed at a systems level, Treppan Living incorporates advanced air and water solutions, biophilic architecture, energy-efficient infrastructure, AI-enabled smart technology and digital intelligence to promote healthier living, and support measurable wellbeing and long-term environmental performance. The Treppan Living UAE portfolio includes Treppan Living Privé, Treppan Serenique Residences and Hatimi Residences by Treppan Living on Dubai Islands, Maimoon Gardens in Jumeirah Village Circle, and Treppan Tower in Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Media Inquiries:

Sara Aki, Schneider PR

+971 50 4288776

sara@schneider-pr.net