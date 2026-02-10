El Jadida: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, through Mazagan Academy, celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of the CFA Apprenticeship Training Centre during an official certificate award ceremony held in honour of the programme’s graduates.

The CFA Apprenticeship Training Centre forms part of a long-standing institutional vision focused on vocational training, employability enhancement, and the transfer of professional expertise in hospitality and food service professions, with a particular emphasis on supporting young people from the surrounding region.

The third cohort comprises 49 trainees, including 19 trainees in restaurant service, 19 in culinary arts, and 11 in housekeeping services. Graduates completed a 12-month training programme combining theoretical instruction with hands-on practical training, delivered under the supervision of qualified trainers and dedicated workplace mentors. As with previous editions, the graduation ceremony was attended by key stakeholders involved in the programme, including partners, trainers, and supervisors.

Since its establishment, the CFA Apprenticeship Training Centre at Mazagan Academy has trained 136 trainees across its first and second cohorts, in addition to the 49 graduates of the third cohort, reflecting the resort’s sustained commitment to skills development and professional integration within the hospitality sector.

Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, said: “The CFA Apprenticeship Training Centre at Mazagan Academy embodies our vision of sustainable development built on people, knowledge transfer, and professional excellence. The success of successive cohorts encourages us to further strengthen and expand this initiative, including broadening the training programme to additional specialisations in line with evolving industry needs and to enhance employment opportunities for young talent.”

Through this graduation ceremony, Mazagan Academy reiterates its commitment to promoting hospitality professions and contributing actively to the development of a new generation of qualified professionals, equipped to meet the standards and expectations of the industry.