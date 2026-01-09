Flights launch 29 October 2026 with three weekly services

Etihad’s game-changing A321LR brings a premium three-class travel experience including First Suites and lie-flat Business

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways has announced the launch of flights to Luxembourg, marking a historic milestone as the first airline from the Middle East to serve the country. When services commence on 29 October 2026, Etihad will also become the only airline offering nonstop flights between Luxembourg and Abu Dhabi, creating a new direct air link between two important European and Middle Eastern centres.

The new route reflects growing demand from travellers across Luxembourg, the Benelux region, France and Germany for direct access to Abu Dhabi. Services will operate to Luxembourg Airport (LUX), providing guests with direct access to the beautiful emirate of Abu Dhabi, the UAE's vibrant capital and a gateway to Arabian culture, world-class hospitality, and year-round sunshine.

Flights will operate three times weekly using Etihad’s state-of-the-art A321LR, offering guests the most premium direct travel option between Luxembourg and the UAE. The A321LR features the airline’s acclaimed three-class cabin, including First Suites and lie-flat Business seats all with direct aisle access, delivering elevated comfort, privacy and Etihad’s renowned hospitality throughout. Next-generation Economy seats feature generous legroom, 4K touchscreen TVs and Bluetooth pairing; all complemented by high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft.

The route will enhance connectivity for both business and leisure travellers, while further strengthening economic and cultural ties between the EU and the UAE. With Luxembourg also serving as a gateway market for neighbouring France, Germany and Belgium, the new service strengthens Etihad’s presence across these broader European markets.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "We are delighted to announce this landmark route, made possible by the launch of the A321LR last year. This incredible aircraft brings our guests a truly premium experience while allowing us to cater to markets which may otherwise be unserved. For the first time, Luxembourg will be directly connected to the Middle East, with Etihad as the only airline offering a nonstop link to Abu Dhabi.

“This route is about more than connectivity – it is about building new bridges between Europe and the UAE, unlocking opportunities for business, tourism and cultural exchange. Travellers from Luxembourg can look forward to convenient direct access to Abu Dhabi’s world-class attractions, luxury hotels and authentic Arabian experiences, while benefiting from seamless onward connections across our global network.”

The new service is ideally timed to serve both business and leisure markets. Business travellers benefit from convenient schedules for corporate travel between one of Europe's key financial centres and the UAE's capital, while leisure passengers can explore Abu Dhabi's renowned attractions including the breathtaking new Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum, as well as the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Yas Island's entertainment offerings, and the emirate's pristine beaches and desert landscapes with year-round sunshine appeal to European travellers.

Guests will also benefit from access to Etihad's expansive global network, with seamless onward connections through Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport (AUH) to a wide range of countries including popular destinations in Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and India.

Equally, guests from Abu Dhabi and across Etihad's network can discover the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a European gem renowned for its fairytale castles, UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, verdant valleys, blending historic charm with modern European sophistication.

The announcement continues Etihad's rapid expansion, with Luxembourg becoming the latest addition to the airline's growing European network.

Flights are on sale now. Visit etihad.com for more information.

Luxembourg Flight schedule from 29 October 2026 – all times local:

Flight No Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 51 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Luxembourg 06:55 Mon, Thu, Sat A321LR EY 52 Luxembourg 09:35 Abu Dhabi 19:05 Mon, Thu, Sat A321LR

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.