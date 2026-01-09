UAE, Ajman: H.H. Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, attended the inauguration of the first integrated EV Charging Hub in the Emirate of Ajman. The Hub represents the latest project by Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV) and is the first of its kind in the North Emirates.

During his visit, His Highness viewed the hub’s facilities, which feature cutting-edge technological systems in the field. The hub is distinguished by its capacity to charge 20 vehicles simultaneously and houses the region’s fastest 400 kW ultra-fast charger, thereby enhancing the performance and efficiency of the electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

His Highness was briefed on the hub’s key features, which mark a strategic step towards developing the EV charging infrastructure and advancing the UAE’s transition to clean mobility.

H.E. Sharif Al Olama, Chairman of UAEV, said: “The Hub reflects our national commitment to sustainability and future-ready mobility. It embodies the vision of the UAE’s leadership to provide innovative infrastructure that supports clean transportation and enhances quality of life for communities across the country.”

Ali Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of UAEV, said: “The Hub is a symbol of the UAE’s progress towards Net Zero. As the national CPO, we are building spaces where innovation, design and sustainability redefine the electric-vehicle experience. By overcoming distance anxiety, we are enabling confidence, comfort and convenience for every driver. This is the future of mobility born in the UAE, for the UAE, and driving our nation’s clean-energy journey forward.”

The new hub, blending contemporary aesthetics with high performance, offers a space that showcases innovation, design excellence and sustainability. It aligns with UAEV’s mission to expand the nation’s charging network with the highest standards of safety, innovation and customer experience, in support of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the National Electric Vehicles Policy.

About UAEV

Launched in May 2024 as a joint venture between Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAEV is dedicated to accelerating the UAE’s transition to sustainable mobility by building a fast, accessible electric vehicle charging network across all seven emirates.

UAEV supports the UAE’s broader vision for a cleaner future and plays a key role in implementing the National Electric Vehicles Policy and the Demand Side Management Programme, targeting a 40% improvement in transport energy efficiency. By expanding the national EV charging infrastructure, the company encourages wider EV adoption among individuals and businesses, contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

Backed by EtihadWE’s proven track record in delivering reliable utility services, UAEV aims to become a national leader in e-mobility infrastructure. It leverages cutting-edge charging technology to offer ultra-fast services and seamless user experiences at convenient, strategic locations.

Looking ahead, UAEV is planning to deploy upwards of 1,000 chargers by 2030, supporting the long-term expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure across the UAE.